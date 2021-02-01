Monday, February 1, 2021
Meghan Markle Claims Buckingham Palace Forced Her to Drop Name From Archie’s Birth Certificate

By Ny MaGee
0

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

*Meghan Markle claims Buckingham Palace demanded that she remove her first names from son Archie’s birth certificate. 

According to reports, ‘Rachel Meghan’ was removed from the mother section of Archie’s birth certificate, leaving it as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.

Archie’s birth was registered on May 17, 2019, (after he was born on May 6), and the duchess gave her name as “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex”.

In a statement from Meghan this weekend, she accused the palace of “dictating” that she and husband Prince Harry erase their names on the birth certificate, 19 days later on June 5. 

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Drop Holiday Podcast Featuring Son Archie [LISTEN]

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and son Archie
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and son Archie

A spokeswoman for the duchess said: “The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex. To see this UK tabloid and their carnival of so-called ‘experts’ chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family ‘snub’ and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive. There’s a lot going on in the world—let’s focus on that rather than creating clickbait.”

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace sources suggested that a “clerical error and nothing more than that” was to blame for the alteration to Archie’s certificate.

Meanwhile, insiders Duchess of Sussex is ‘unlikely’ to accompany Prince Harry when he returns to the UK in early summer.

Insiders claim Harry wants to fly to the UK to see his grandmother, the Queen, brother Prince Charles and father Prince William – without Meghan and their son, per Daily Mail.

A source said: “It should be strongly stressed that there is still an element of uncertainty about this because of the unpredictable Covid situation, but the understanding is the duke is more than likely to come back on his own.

“This is a personal and practical decision by the couple, but it would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation.’ 

Another added: “Her Majesty made very clear when they left the UK that Harry and Meghan were still much loved members of her own family and would be very welcome to attend family events. That still holds true.

“Practically, however, it comes with the need for a certain amount of diplomacy. There is still a great deal of distance between Harry and many family members, particularly his brother. No one wants a repeat of the Commonwealth Service,” which saw Harry and William barely acknowledge each other amid their ongoing alleged riff.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

