Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards her when they were children. “When I was 12 years old,” she writes, “my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns, and tried to sell me out to a pimp.”

Alison Carey says she suffered emotional distress from the singer’s allegations about her so now, she wants her famous sister to cough up at least $1.25 million!

In new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Alison claims Mariah presented no evidence to back up the accusations of abuse in her 2020 book. Alison also accuses Mariah of making these outrageous claims despite knowing Alison suffers from trauma herself from the alleged abuse she suffered as a child at the hands of their mother. As we previously reported, Alison claimed her mother subjected her to satanic rituals and sexual activity at a young age; allegations she previously made when she sued their mother for sexual abuse last year.

