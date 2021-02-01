Insane Wizardry: How Beal & Brodie Scored 6 Points in 3.1 Seconds to Beat KD’s Nets (Watch)

*Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal have gone viral with the way they scored six points in 3.8-seconds to give the Washington Wizards a 149-146 comeback win over the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

The Wizards, down by five points with the shot clock turned off, appeared to be en route to a fifth straight “L”. Beal sprinted up the court and scored a quick 3-pointer that brought Washington within two points of Brooklyn with 8.1 seconds left. As Nets forward Joe Harris went to inbound the ball at the baseline, teammate Kevin Durant cut toward the basket, allowing Wizards guard Garrison Mathews to steal the ball in the corner and dish it out to Westbrook, who promptly sank another 3 with 4.3 seconds to play.

With the Wizards up by 1, the Nets took a timeout. When play resumed, Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot managed to get a good look at a layup in the final two seconds, but the ball rolled off the rim.

Two made free throws from Beal sealed Washington’s victory.

Watch below:

“We had that game,” Nets guard Kyrie Irving said. “It should’ve been ours, so we just look at ourselves in the mirror and see what we can correct as individuals and as a group — especially on effort. I couldn’t guard a stick today. Those guys were just going right around me, and I was getting frustrated a little bit.”

Durant simply said after the game, “This is one of the ones you’ve just got to get rid of.”

The Nets’ recent acquisition, James Harden, did not play due to a bruised left thigh, preventing his first matchup with Westbrook since both left Houston.