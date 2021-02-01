Monday, February 1, 2021
Denzel Washington’s ‘The Little Things’ Tops U.S. Box Office with $7.6M Worldwide

By Ny MaGee
Denzel Washington - the little things
Denzel Washington / screenshot from ‘The Little Things’

*Denzel Washinton’s latest thriller “The Little Things” topped the box office this weekend, earning $4.8 million from 2,171 screens and $7.6 million worldwide.

The feature also debuted to HBO Max subscribers, as the title is one of 17 films from Warner Bros. that will stream on the platform amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Washington co-stars opposite Rami Malek and Jared Leto in the crime caper directed by John Lee Hancock. Here’s the official synopsis of the Warner Bros. feature (via press release):

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department  Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help.  But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of  Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. 

READ MORE: Jared Leto Talks Denzel and ‘The Little Things’ / EUR Exclusive

“John is great because he hires actors that he believes in. He takes off the shackles and lets you go to town,” Leto said of his director in an exclusive interview with EURweb.com

“Initially, I didn’t think it was the right thing to do,” Leto revealed. “I spent, you know, a good amount of time on the darker side of the universe with characters that I’ve played. And I thought maybe I should wait and look for something else.” But considering the opportunities afforded him tackling the subject matter, it was a no brainer. “I had the chance to get in the ring with one of the greatest actors of all time,” Leto stated. “It was just mind-blowing to think about. And then add Rami Malik to the list, I just couldn’t say no. The dark material made it no walk in the park, but it was challenging.”

“I learned so much. What’s so great about working with someone like Denzel Washington is that it’s a masterclass in acting. I’m acutely aware of how lucky I am to work with a legend like that. And I just have an extreme amount of gratitude to have done this movie. I’m so glad that I said yes and did it and had that time with him. It’s just something I’ll never forget.”

“The Little Things” is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

