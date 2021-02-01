Chloe Bailey Talks Journey to Self-Love in Emotional Instagram Video [WATCH]

*Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle took to Instagram Sunday to tearfully explain her journey to self-love.

The message came after fans gave her hell for posting a clip of her saging while wearing only a t-shirt and panties.

Several commenters slammed her for being too sexual, and the the singer and actress took the comments to heart. She hopped on Instagram Live to address those who body shammed her.

“For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable,” Chloe said during her Live. Check out her video message below.

READ MORE: Racist Disney Fans Lash Out Over Halle Bailey Casting as Ariel in Live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ Remake

Chloe Bailey speaks about loving herself ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dxnu0qdLUT — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 1, 2021

“And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santa and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes. I didn’t even really notice you guys were talking about my ass because I was like, ‘OK, I’m just walking in from one seconds, two seconds…’ And I feel like I’ve shown my ass more than I have with that like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December,” she added. “Like, I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself, so… I don’t know.”

During the conversation, at several points, Chloe gets emotional about her experience and starts to cry. She also explained why she decided to open up to her fans.

“I just felt it was important to address it, so you guys get to kind of know who I am inside,” she said. “And it’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a bit confused. Like, I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself in that way.”

Check out snippets from her IG Live above.