Sunday, January 31, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Current and Former Black Employees at Comedy Central are Not Laughing

By Fisher Jack
0

Comedy Central TV - rabbit ears antenna

*Many Black employees – both former and current – have accused Comedy Central of using them in racially degrading ways, in attempts to make the cable channel appear to be more diverse and inclusive of African American workers.

In many cases, the Black former and current employees were forced to attend meetings as props, when most attendees were white colleagues or white executives.  In an interview with Business Insider, many of the African American employees spoke out against Comedy Central but wanted to stay anonymous for fear of long-term professional repercussions.

Interestingly, for more than three decades, Comedy Central has been known for pushing the comedic boundaries with shows such as “South Park,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” and “Inside Amy Schumer.”  Comedy Central really pushed the envelope on “South Park” in 2007, when the episode, “With Apologies to Jesse Jackson” used the N-word 42 times.  The episode was hailed as a teaching moment for viewers and received praise from activists with the NAACP.

Even when Comedy Central aired controversial and widely watched shows like “Chappelle’s Show” and “Reno 911,” there was “an appeal rooted in unfiltered tones, which was paired with a racially diverse cast of comedians.”

MORE NEWS: ‘Ailey’ … Many Know the Name But How Many Know the Man? / VIDEO

comedy central - logos

Despite the network’s progressive content, former and current Black employees from the network’s creative team told Business Insider that Comedy Central’s culture was not without discriminatory behavior.  Business Insider reported that top creative executives at the New York headquarters sometimes tokenized employees of color and fostered a culture rampant with microaggressions. Of the 17 past and current employees that Business Insider spoke to, 15 said they either witnessed or experienced inappropriate behavior that they believed was influenced by their colleagues’ race.

In late 2018, a Black project manager was meeting with the senior VP and another white employee about the show “South Side,” which stars two Black comedians.

“They were talking about flying out to the pitch in LA and who’s going to go,” she said. The senior VP insisted that the white designer who was assigned to the project shouldn’t go “because then it will just be a room full of white people,” the ex-manager recalled.

The senior VP proceeded to suggest that a Black writer who neither was assigned to the project nor had any design experience be sent in the white designer’s place

“There is a toxic family environment there,” one former project manager said, “where people can act out of line, be disrespectful, and do racist things, but still be protected.”

In a statement to Business Insider, a Comedy Central representative said: “We take these allegations very seriously and are investigating them. Our commitment is to ensure an inclusive, respectful and supportive work environment for all employees.”

Previous articleHenry Louis Gates, Jr.’s THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONG to Air Feb 16,17 on PBS
Next articleGA Police Chief Out After Body Cam Reveals Shocking Racist Slavery Convo & Sex Talk About ATL Mayor / WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34....
Read more
Social Heat

The Washington Football Team Hires First Full-time Blk Female Coach in NFL: Jennifer King

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Washington Football Team’s latest move is another history-making one. After hiring the NFL’s first Black team president, Jason Wright, in August, Jennifer King has...
Read more
Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO