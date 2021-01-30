Saturday, January 30, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

The He/She Uncle Clifford on Starz’ ‘P-Valley’ Has Become a Fan Favorite / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

P-Valley” is the hot show on Starz that features beautiful, sexy, and scantily clad women dancing and showcasing their bodies in a strip club environment.  The women execute acrobatic maneuvers on stage, along with respective signature and daring dance schemes that defy belief and gravity.  There’s plenty of drama for the women who love artistically swinging on the pole – the club’s pole, that is, to the appreciative strip club patrons, who love to make it rains money on the performers.

And just in case there’s some mystery to what the “P” stands for in “P-Valley,” just know the popular show is based on the 2015 stage production, “Pussy Valley.”

While the cast of “P-Valley” presents amazing women who work at The Pynk Strip Club, down in Mississippi’s Dirty Delta, the owner of the joint is Uncle Clifford, played by Nicco Annan, who prefers to identify with the pronouns “she and he.”  Frankly speaking, Uncle Clifford, who has become a fan favorite, is the classic example of androgyny, defined as a person who exhibits the combination of masculine and feminine characteristics and appearances.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Tarik on Bisexual Fiancée Dynamics and Being the Family Black Sheep / VIDEO

Annan worked with “P-Valley’s creator, Katori Hall, to help shape the Uncle Clifford character, making it a bold, raw, and unapologetic queer owner.

“I was very specific on what I wanted, and what I did not want…I wanted to really get to the humanity of Uncle Clifford,” Annan told “Digital Spy” during an interview.  “I wanted her to be reachable, and for people to understand: ‘Oh, she’s not a drag queen. Oh, she’s not trans.  You Know?’  And explore what gender fluidity looks like or could look.”

On “P-Valley,” Uncle Clifford has her own fling with Lil Murda, played by J. Alphonse Nicholson, who at first glance is a masculine Black male.  Yet, Lil Murda throws his masculinity out the window when he comes to his sexuality and intimate relationship with Uncle Clifford.

Nicco Annan - Getty - 4782c0bef93cb8d03ac5299034c69fd0
Nicco Annan – Getty

In real life, actor Nicco Annan is a dancer and choreographer, who hails from Detroit, but studied musical theatre at Purchase College, State University of New York.  However, he is mum about his personal and romantic relationships, but identifies himself as gay.

“As a Black man and as a Black gay man, it’s very seldom that I get the opportunity to tell such a rich, lush story that really means something and that I really feel speaks to my community and can uplift us,” he said in an interview with Essence magazine.

Previous articleBrothers Who Led Mob That Chased Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Are Charged
Next articleNew Rule! CDC to Mandate Masks on All Forms of Public Transportation / WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34....
Read more
Social Heat

The Washington Football Team Hires First Full-time Blk Female Coach in NFL: Jennifer King

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Washington Football Team’s latest move is another history-making one. After hiring the NFL’s first Black team president, Jason Wright, in August, Jennifer King has...
Read more
Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO