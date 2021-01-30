Saturday, January 30, 2021
Brothers Who Led Mob That Chased Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Are Charged

By Ny MaGee
*Two Montana brothers have been charged in the Capitol riot for leading the mob that chased Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman during the January 6 Stop the Steal chaos. 

Viral video from the incident shows Joshua Hughes and Jerod Hughes chasing Goodman, who led the mob away from the Senate Chamber while politicians were still evacuating. According to the Washington Post, Goodman’s actions gave police time to lock the doors to the Senate chamber. 

“Officer Eugene Goodman stood between a mob of rioters and the unguarded United States Senate,” Pennsylvania Senator Sharif Street tweeted.”His judgement and quick thinking led them in the opposite direction, saving the lives of Senators and quite literally an institution of democracy itself.”

“When Officer Goodman reached the second floor, he positioned himself so that he was between the rioters and the Senate floor — which had not yet been evacuated,”  an FBI affidavit filed in court states. 

“Realizing that he could not prevent the mob from storming the Senate floor by himself, Officer Goodman baited the rioters into continuing to follow him — luring them away from the Senate floor and into an adjacent hallway,” it continues. 

According to the Daily Beast, the brothers turned themselves in earlier this month after seeing themselves on the news and believing they were wanted by the FBI.

The brothers face nine charges each, including obstruction of an official proceeding, obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder, knowingly entering a restricted building, and disrupting government business. However, they requested an attorney be present for the interview, so they were allowed them to return home, , per Newsweek.

Following his heroic actions, Goodman was promoted to acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

