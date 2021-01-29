*“’TakeOff’ is my second single from my solo project,” said Cincinnati Rapper/Singer E. Renee (Erica Renee Crayton), who is also part of a husband and wife duo called CrayZ. “I wanted to put something out people could dance to.”

The “TakeOff” (B4GMG/Visible Grid Media) single features her husband Rapper Jay Wiz (James Crayton) and is from her upcoming solo project off of the Blaze 4 Glory Music Group imprint. It’s written by Wiz and produced by Atlanta based Producer/Engineer Tone Jonez (Antonio Jones).

“My husband speaks to police brutality and the rioting. I want to take a second…and have some fun,” she pointed out when I commented on the nice rapid flow of her husband. “He is very versatile…original Hip-Hop, a storyteller. Together we elevate each other.”

“I feel I am still developing,” E. Renee said of her style when I mentioned I like her flow as well.

CHECK THIS OUT: Will Downing Releases New Album ‘Song Garden’ – R&B Superstar’s 24th is a Must Have – Watch/Listen

The Hip-Hop artist released an album via CrayZ titled “At Home” (B4GMG) in mid-2020. Now, she is promoting her second solo single which she says means to go forward, don’t look back at what’s bad that has happened, but look forward to the good times ahead.

Renee’s style of flow says “I am here, I am empowered, hear what I have to say” and you can feel that attitude in her delivery.

When I asked how is it to have a husband who is an artist too, she said, “Its lots of fun. He shares the same passion as I do. He brought me back out my shell. He challenges me. He’s been in the game longer than me.”

Coming from the church and taking music in high school resonates in the quality of her sound and the passion she gives to her flow. Her imprint Blaze 4 Glory Music Group also handles management, marketing and publishing for the Craytons. Its roster includes Urban artists of the Hip-Hop culture that include Rap, R&B, Gospel and Spoken Word. www.Blaze4GloryMusicGroup.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference