Friday, January 29, 2021
Home News Top News
Top News

Stars Pay Tribute to ‘Groundbreaking Actress’ Cicely Tyson

By Ny MaGee
0

Cicely Tyson

*Cicely Tyson, the beloved and pioneering Black actress whose career spanned more than six decades, died Thursday at age 96.

The passing of the Hollywood star was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, per The Associated Press.

“With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy,” according to a statement issued through Thompson. He did not immediately provide additional details.

“I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing,” Thompson said in a statement Thursday. “Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree.”

Tyson starred in decades-worth of film and television including the acclaimed “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” which earned her two Emmy awards. In 2018, she became the first Black woman to receive an honorary Oscar. She also earned Emmy nods for the miniseries “Roots” and “King.”

READ MORE: Cicely Tyson: Hollywood Icon to Release Memoir in 2021

In the wake of Tyson’s death on Thursday, several celebrities, politicans and influencers took to social media to pay tribute to the actress. Check out some of the reactions below.

Viola Davis, who worked with Tyson on How to Get Away With Murder wrote: “I’m devastated. My heart is just broken. I loved you so much!! You were everything to me! You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream….because it was only in my dreams that I could see the possibilities in myself. I’m not ready for you to be my angel yet. But…I also understand that it’s only when the last person who has a memory of you dies, that you’ll truly be dead. In that case, you will be immortal. Thank you for shifting my life. Thank you for the long talks. Thank you for loving me. Rest well.”

Former President Barack Obama, who awarded Tyson with the Medal of Freedom during his presidency, wrote, “In her extraordinary career, Cicely Tyson was one of the rare award-winning actors whose work on the screen was surpassed only by what she was able to accomplish off of it. She had a heart unlike any other—and for 96 years, she left a mark on the world that few will ever match.”

Michelle Obama wrote, “What struck me every time I spent time with Cicely Tyson was not necessarily her star power—though that was evident enough—it was her humanity. Just by walking into a room, she had this way of elevating everyone around her.”

Tyler Perry said the news of Tyson’s death “brought me to my knees!” “She was the grandmother I never had and the wisdom tree that I could always sit under to fill my cup. My heart breaks in one beat, while celebrating her life in the next,” he wrote. ” She called me son. Well, today your son grieves your loss and will miss our long talks, your laughter from your belly, and your very presence.”

Of Tyson, Oprah Winfrey wrote, “She used her career to illuminate the humanity of Black people. The roles she played reflected her values; she never compromised. Her life so fully lived is a testimony to Greatness.”

Ava DuVernay shared on Instagram: “Your hugs I’ll remember. How your petite arms wrapped around me like mighty branches of a sunlit tree, strong and warm. Your laugh I’ll remember. How it came easily and heartily and sounded like good music. Your work I’ll remember. How your brave portrayals transformed the way the world witnessed Black women, whether they could accept what you shared or not. Your words I’ll remember. How each time I hung up the phone, I’d write them down so as not forget the precious jewels of encouragement and wisdom you’d gifted me. Your love I’ll remember. You loved me for some reason. You told me so often. I thank you for that forever and I’ll carry your love with me as I go. Bless you on your journey ahead, Your Majesty. Until we meet again.”

Angela Bassett also wrote on IG: “Ms. Tyson, we are infinitely grateful for every day that God gave you to us. For all of us little black and brown girls who dared to dream big and bold that we, too, deserved to be seen, heard, and loved, both on the screen and off. Rest in Power, my sweet, beautiful QUEEN,” she wrote.

“Today, the world lost a legend, an activist and a groundbreaking actress, Cicely Tyson,” NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “She was an idol to so many of us, including myself, and brought our heroes to life on the silver screen. Not only was she awarded with 8 NAACP Image Awards, but she also received the NAACP’s Spingarn Medal for a lifetime of achievement in 2010. She will remain a beacon and a strong inspiration for generations to come. Rest in Power.”

Previous article‘There’s Nothing Illegal About It’: White Woman Defends Her N-Word Rant Toward 2 Black Men (Watch)
Next articleLawsuit Claims Subway’s Tuna Doesn’t Have Tuna or Any Fish
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

The Washington Football Team Hires First Full-time Blk Female Coach in NFL: Jennifer King

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Washington Football Team’s latest move is another history-making one. After hiring the NFL’s first Black team president, Jason Wright, in August, Jennifer King has...
Read more
Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P is Not Happy About Black Folks Creating Clubhouse’s $1B Valuation / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is not here for the popular app Clubhouse being valued at $1 billion. The app which is predominantly used by industry taste-makers...
Read more
Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO