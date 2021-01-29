Friday, January 29, 2021
New Congresswoman Cori Bush Moving Her Office After Brush with ScaryCrazy QAnon Rep

By Fisher Jack
Cori Bush - Marjorie Taylor Greene / Getty
*Freshman Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) said on Friday that she is getting out of harm’s way as much as it’s possible – by moving her congressional office and staff so that she no longer has to work near QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA).

On Twitter Bush documented that she was “berated” by a maskless Greene and her staff members.

“I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety,” she wrote.

MORE NEWS: Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Bush, who is Black, said the hallway quarrel, coupled with recent revelations about Greene’s statements on social media, influenced her decision to move offices.

“In the context of Taylor Greene’s repeated endorsements of executing Democratic politicians before taking office, Taylor Greene’s renewed, repeated antagonization of the movement for Black lives in the last month directed towards me personally is cause for serious concern,” Bush said. “All of this led to my decision to move my office away from Taylor Greene’s for the safety of my team.”

Greene has been a magnet for controversy this week after a newly unearthed video showed her harassing school shooting survivor David Hogg and accusing him of cowardice because he wouldn’t answer her questions.

Additionally, researchers at Media Matters uncovered an old Facebook post in which Greene espoused a ridiculous conspiracy theory about former California Gov. Jerry Brown using giant space lasers to deliberately start forest fires to clear the way for his proposed high-speed rail line.

Greene has faced multiple calls for expulsion from Democratic lawmakers after it was revealed that she approvingly replied to social media posts calling for the execution of several prominent Democrats.

Fisher Jack

