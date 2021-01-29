New Congresswoman Cori Bush Moving Her Office After Brush with ScaryCrazy QAnon Rep

*Freshman Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) said on Friday that she is getting out of harm’s way as much as it’s possible – by moving her congressional office and staff so that she no longer has to work near QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA).

On Twitter Bush documented that she was “berated” by a maskless Greene and her staff members.

“I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety,” she wrote.

A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety. I’ve called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

Bush, who is Black, said the hallway quarrel, coupled with recent revelations about Greene’s statements on social media, influenced her decision to move offices.

“In the context of Taylor Greene’s repeated endorsements of executing Democratic politicians before taking office, Taylor Greene’s renewed, repeated antagonization of the movement for Black lives in the last month directed towards me personally is cause for serious concern,” Bush said. “All of this led to my decision to move my office away from Taylor Greene’s for the safety of my team.”

Greene has been a magnet for controversy this week after a newly unearthed video showed her harassing school shooting survivor David Hogg and accusing him of cowardice because he wouldn’t answer her questions.

Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s. She is lying to you. She berated me. Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts. https://t.co/CJjnI3ZTjC pic.twitter.com/ZMLGOGjxKw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021

Additionally, researchers at Media Matters uncovered an old Facebook post in which Greene espoused a ridiculous conspiracy theory about former California Gov. Jerry Brown using giant space lasers to deliberately start forest fires to clear the way for his proposed high-speed rail line.

Greene has faced multiple calls for expulsion from Democratic lawmakers after it was revealed that she approvingly replied to social media posts calling for the execution of several prominent Democrats.