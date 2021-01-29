Keke Wyatt RUDELY Bum-rushes Black Convo to Say Biracial People Are Oppressed, Too. Agree? / WATCH

*We don’t have all the deets, but we just came across a video of songstress KeKe Wyatt who is basically acting a complete fool. What we see is several Black men having a discussion about the oppression of Black people.

Again, we don’t have much context, but it’s plain for all to see that Wyatt, who seemed really pissed about something, just straight up cuts off and yells over the man speaking to assert that bi-racial people are oppressed, too.

Basically, she says black people are not the only ones that have been oppressed. Mexicans and Jewish people have, too. She yells that’s she’s biracial dammit and they’ve been oppressed as well. Black and white people make them feel like sh*t. She says the n-word a bunch of times. Says if the guy she cut off wants her to act like an ignorant ass n-word she will (and does). Bottom line: KeKe Wyatt wants you to know there is more to life than just being black.

Check out the incident below and let us know if you agree with her or not.

