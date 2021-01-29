Friday, January 29, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

Cicely Tyson’s Last Interview Was Filmed for ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ the Day Before her Death (Clip)

By EURPublisher01
0

cicely tyson
Cicely Tyson the day before her death on ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (filmed on Jan. 27, aired on Jan. 29, 2021)

*Less than 24 hours after the death of Cicely Tyson was announced, the late screen and stage legend appeared in a pre-taped interview during Friday’s episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

Tyson taped an interview with the daytime talk show to promote her new autobiography Just as I Am: A Memoir, which hit shelves on Jan. 26.

Tyson, 96, spoke about her earliest days. When Tyson was just a baby, a stranger told her mother that she was going to grow up to be incredibly successful. Tyson explained that she was shy as a child (“I sucked this thumb for 12 years”), which made her a keen observer of humanity. “I listened and I learned why people said and did the things that they did.”

Looking back on her incredible career, Tyson said, “I never thought that I would be nominated for an Oscar, but I used to watch the event every year. One night, I watched it and I said, ‘I’m going to sit in that front row one day.’ And I ended up doing that for the role of Rebecca in Sounder,” a role she was originally considered “too young” and “too sexy” to play. The part was offered to another actress, who ultimately turned it down.

“I have been an actress my whole career who’s never been paid any money, because I never really worked for money,” she explained. “I’ve worked because there were certain issues that I wish were addressed about myself and my race as a Black woman.”

When asked for her health tips, she told the co-hosts, “I never smoked, I never drank and I never did drugs. When Martin Luther King was assassinated, I was so stunned by that that I became a vegetarian. And I’ve been one most of my life.”

“To say Cicely Tyson was an American legend would be too great an understatement,” Kelly Ripa said in a special message at the top of the hour. “We were honored to speak with her … and devastated to learn of her passing. She was a trailblazer who broke barriers for Black actresses and women everywhere. Cicely was a portrait of courage, dignity and grace. We feel very fortunate to share with you her last interview.”

Check back here for the full video when it becomes available.

Previous articleWendy Williams Recalls Cocaine Addiction, One Night Stand with Method Man [VIDEO]
Next articleBLIND ITEM: A Nice Big Check
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

The Washington Football Team Hires First Full-time Blk Female Coach in NFL: Jennifer King

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Washington Football Team’s latest move is another history-making one. After hiring the NFL’s first Black team president, Jason Wright, in August, Jennifer King has...
Read more
Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P is Not Happy About Black Folks Creating Clubhouse’s $1B Valuation / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is not here for the popular app Clubhouse being valued at $1 billion. The app which is predominantly used by industry taste-makers...
Read more
Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO