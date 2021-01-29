Cicely Tyson’s Last Interview Was Filmed for ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ the Day Before her Death (Clip)

*Less than 24 hours after the death of Cicely Tyson was announced, the late screen and stage legend appeared in a pre-taped interview during Friday’s episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

Tyson taped an interview with the daytime talk show to promote her new autobiography Just as I Am: A Memoir, which hit shelves on Jan. 26.

Our thoughts are with Cicely Tyson’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/LcjBaSavpA — LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) January 29, 2021

Tyson, 96, spoke about her earliest days. When Tyson was just a baby, a stranger told her mother that she was going to grow up to be incredibly successful. Tyson explained that she was shy as a child (“I sucked this thumb for 12 years”), which made her a keen observer of humanity. “I listened and I learned why people said and did the things that they did.”

Looking back on her incredible career, Tyson said, “I never thought that I would be nominated for an Oscar, but I used to watch the event every year. One night, I watched it and I said, ‘I’m going to sit in that front row one day.’ And I ended up doing that for the role of Rebecca in Sounder,” a role she was originally considered “too young” and “too sexy” to play. The part was offered to another actress, who ultimately turned it down.

“I have been an actress my whole career who’s never been paid any money, because I never really worked for money,” she explained. “I’ve worked because there were certain issues that I wish were addressed about myself and my race as a Black woman.”

When asked for her health tips, she told the co-hosts, “I never smoked, I never drank and I never did drugs. When Martin Luther King was assassinated, I was so stunned by that that I became a vegetarian. And I’ve been one most of my life.”

“To say Cicely Tyson was an American legend would be too great an understatement,” Kelly Ripa said in a special message at the top of the hour. “We were honored to speak with her … and devastated to learn of her passing. She was a trailblazer who broke barriers for Black actresses and women everywhere. Cicely was a portrait of courage, dignity and grace. We feel very fortunate to share with you her last interview.”

Check back here for the full video when it becomes available.