Can You Complete a Bachelor’s Degree in 2 Years?

*For some people, getting a degree after high school is essential. Not only will it open doors for various career opportunities, but it also paves the way for you to acquire higher education as you deem necessary. However, in completing a degree, time and financial constraints may prove to be a challenge.

Fortunately, you can complete a bachelor’s degree in a couple of years, significantly reducing the time and money that you need to put into it. This article tackles some of the things that you can do to finish a bachelor’s degree course in two years. Just keep in mind that you need to consider some factors to determine which of these will be suitable for you.

Factors to Consider

Some of the factors that you need to consider to know how you will be able to complete a bachelor’s degree in two years are your existing credits as well as whether you have a military or any equivalent applicable training. You can also consider testing out to skip ahead to more difficult classes if you pass the evaluation. From there, you can decide which of the ways below is most favorable for you.

Explore Accelerated Degrees

One of the primary ways for you to complete a bachelor’s degree in just two years is by exploring accelerated degrees. In this case, you can refer to online sources to get the college information that you need. For sure you will be able to find various colleges that offer 5-, 6-, or 8-week online classes. While none of the universities offering these classes will be able to guarantee that you can graduate faster, there is a great opportunity for you to do so as long as you put the proper effort into it.

Generally, the university will still outline the requirements that you need to complete for these accelerated degrees. It is then up to you to take the number of classes that you can handle at a time. Another factor that may affect your completion rate includes the number of college credits that you already possess. Rest assured that when you enroll in an online degree program and use accelerated classes or credit by exam, you will have the opportunity to graduate in a couple of years.

Take College Courses in High School

Another way for you to complete a bachelor’s degree within just a couple of years is to take college courses while you are still in high school. In this case, you have the option of doing so while you are enrolled during the school year or during your summer break. In this modern-day and age, there are already various options on how you will be able to accomplish this challenging feat.

You can take college courses in high school by enrolling in online courses or even attending traditional on-campus community colleges. However, you should carefully check if this aligns with your college of choice later on, as well as how the credits will be transferred. Another option is for you to enroll in Advanced Placement (AP) classes if they are offered in your high school. The units you earn from these AP classes can be counted towards your bachelor’s degree course later on.

Enroll in Summer Classes

You can also opt to enroll in summer classes if you want to finish your bachelor’s degree course earlier. Summer break is given to students to give them time to breathe from a grueling semester. But if you are determined to get a degree the soonest possible time that you can, then you can consider enrolling in classes offered during the summer instead of taking a break. Just keep in mind that certain classes may not be offered during the summer break, particularly those that have prerequisites.

Go for Night Classes

There is also the option for you to go for night classes if you want to finish your bachelor’s degree course within a couple of years. However, you need to be able to manage your time accordingly if you go this route. The reason behind this is that when you do enroll in night classes, you will most likely have a jam-packed schedule from morning to evening. Yes, you will be able to complete as many units as quickly as possible, but just keep in mind that you need to be able to complete the requirements of each class for you to pass.

Consider Completion Programs

You can also consider bachelor’s degree completion programs to hasten the time it takes for you to get a degree. However, for this to be applicable in your case, you need to have been enrolled in a previous university from where you have earned some credits for the degree you desire to pursue. If you haven’t finished your course through this university, then all that you need is to enroll in a complete program to do so. This means that you don’t have to start from zero because the credits you have earned will be honored. The great part is that under this program, it is usually the case that the students are provided with a flexible schedule.

Think About Transfer Credits

If you have already earned your associate’s degree from a community college, then you can think about transfer credits should you wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree course from there. In this case, the credits you have earned while you were completing your associate’s degree can be counted towards the bachelor’s degree that you are interested in. While this means that you still spent around four years overall, the time it takes for you to complete the bachelor’s degree course that you intend to pursue will most likely take only a couple of years.

Indeed, you will be able to complete a bachelor’s degree within a couple of years. There are various ways on how you will be able to do so and those listed above are only some of them. Nevertheless, the most viable way for you to do so depends on your current situation and educational standing. Rest assured that when you persevere and exert an effort in it, you will be able to achieve the degree that you desire.