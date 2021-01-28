Thursday, January 28, 2021
Woman Giving Televised Zoom Interview Forgot About Her Sex Toy on the Shelf Behind Her. Or Did She? (Watch)

Yvette Amos and her sex toy on “BBC Wales Today” (Jan. 27, 2021)

*Viewers of BBC Wales Today got an unexpected x-rated situation during a woman’s Zoom interview from her home. Yvette Amos wαs appearing on the regional BBC news program Wednesday to talk about unemployment caused by the pandemic when viewers spotted a dildo sitting on the shelf behind her.

Twitter is now trying to figure out whether Amos placed it there on purpose; possibly on a dare, or because that’s just her sense of humor. Or did she simply forget to do a background sweep of problematic visuals like we all do before our work Zooms?

Watch below:

Eagle-eyed viewers also saw a pair of bloody handprints on the door behind her as well, so her whole background may be a prank. In any case, she’s become a viral sensation, with some online calling for her tσ receive a “damehood” for her shenanigans.

