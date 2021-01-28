Woman Giving Televised Zoom Interview Forgot About Her Sex Toy on the Shelf Behind Her. Or Did She? (Watch)

*Viewers of BBC Wales Today got an unexpected x-rated situation during a woman’s Zoom interview from her home. Yvette Amos wαs appearing on the regional BBC news program Wednesday to talk about unemployment caused by the pandemic when viewers spotted a dildo sitting on the shelf behind her.

Twitter is now trying to figure out whether Amos placed it there on purpose; possibly on a dare, or because that’s just her sense of humor. Or did she simply forget to do a background sweep of problematic visuals like we all do before our work Zooms?

Watch below:

Eagle-eyed viewers also saw a pair of bloody handprints on the door behind her as well, so her whole background may be a prank. In any case, she’s become a viral sensation, with some online calling for her tσ receive a “damehood” for her shenanigans.