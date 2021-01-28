The Bachelor Matt James Responds to His Friend Body-Shaming Victoria Larson

*On THE REAL airing Thursday, January 28, 2021, “The Bachelor” Matt James speaks out about the controversy surrounding his friend Jerry, who was seen body-shaming Bachelor contestant Victoria Larsen on a video as they were playing golf.

Jeannie Mai: “Now I want to ask about some of the people that are on the show, like Victoria. People are naming her a villain. And a video of your friend body-shaming Victoria recently made headlines. Talk to us about that.”

Matt James: “That’s never something that I condone or stand for. It’s just a constant reminder that you need to be smart about the people you surround yourself with. And those moments when you’re in sports and people are trying to say things to you to throw things off your game, it’s sad that someone would think saying something like that about a woman that I was dating would deter me from what I was trying to do. I said something to him off-camera about it. Something along the lines of, “Victoria wouldn’t have given him a second look.” It’s always the pot calling the kettle black. Who is he to comment on someone’s body? It’s such a low blow for any man to try and take a dig at something like that. That’s not my character and that’s not what I’m about. It’s a shame that that’s even associated with what was going on. I apologize on his behalf. I don’t know if you’ll get it from him, but that’s not something I support or stand for.”

