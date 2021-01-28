Thursday, January 28, 2021
The Bachelor Matt James Responds to His Friend Body-Shaming Victoria Larson

By Fisher Jack
*On THE REAL airing Thursday, January 28, 2021, “The Bachelor” Matt James speaks out about the controversy surrounding his friend Jerry, who was seen body-shaming Bachelor contestant Victoria Larsen on a video as they were playing golf.

Jeannie Mai: “Now I want to ask about some of the people that are on the show, like Victoria. People are naming her a villain. And a video of your friend body-shaming Victoria recently made headlines. Talk to us about that.”

Matt James: “That’s never something that I condone or stand for. It’s just a constant reminder that you need to be smart about the people you surround yourself with.  And those moments when you’re in sports and people are trying to say things to you to throw things off your game, it’s sad that someone would think saying something like that about a woman that I was dating would deter me from what I was trying to do. I said something to him off-camera about it. Something along the lines of, “Victoria wouldn’t have given him a second look.” It’s always the pot calling the kettle black. Who is he to comment on someone’s body? It’s such a low blow for any man to try and take a dig at something like that.  That’s not my character and that’s not what I’m about. It’s a shame that that’s even associated with what was going on. I apologize on his behalf. I don’t know if you’ll get it from him, but that’s not something I support or stand for.”

MORE NEWS: Resource Officers Taser, Body Slam Black Female Students in Separate Incidents at Fla. High Schools (Watch)

Matt James - The Real

About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.

Fisher Jack

