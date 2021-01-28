Thursday, January 28, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal Drops Details on 'Shaq Bowl' in Tampa on Feb. 7 / WATCH

FINAL SB

*The 2021 Super Bowl match-up is set, between the Tampa Bay Bucs and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the perfect battleground of old school vs. new. But, that doesn’t mean that you have to watch the same dull pre-game coverage. This year, there’s a new rookie – who is really an old school player – ready to get you hyped for the big game.

Shaquille O’Neal and a few of his famous friends are bringing the fun to Tampa with the Shaq Bowl, presented by Mercari, Pepsi, Papa John’s, and more.

On February 7, in a custom-built stadium, Offset, Anthony Anderson, Tim Tebow, Ezekiel Elliott, Diplo, Quavo, Nelly and more, will be competing in some wild challenges to take the Shaq Bowl top spot. Terrell Owens and Chad OchoCinco Johnson will be Joining Shaq as hosts.

The action will be live-streamed across more than 20 platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Twitter starting at 3 PM ET. The two teams will face off in challenges that include dodgeball, tug of war, a dance-off, and my personal favorite, a hot wings challenge.

MORE NEWS: Woman Giving Televised Zoom Interview Forgot About Her Sex Toy on the Shelf Behind Her. Or Did She? (Watch)

ShaqBowl-13

EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe hopped on a Zoom call with Shaq to discuss the event.

“With everyone home this year, we’re gonna do something that’s fun and entertaining for the people. I got a crazy lineup, a bunch of my close friends.” Of course, Shaq reassured us that there will be strict COVID protocols in place for the participants.

I asked Shaq which team he believed would have the advantage.

“ I know all these guys, and I think it’s pretty evenly matched up. Ezekiel Elliot is strong, you gotta match him up with Tim Tebow. You have Oliva (Culpo) and she’s gorgeous, going up against Winnie Harlow, she’s gorgeous too. I might have to go with team Tampa Bay because they have two rappers, but hold on, Team Kansas City has two wrestlers (The Miz and Steve O)… I’m not sure, you gotta watch.”

Here’s the list of the events:

    • #PassTheBall Challenge Presented by Mercari – A sports obstacle course that will include football, basketball, golf, and more
    • Celebrity Dodgeball – Prepare for the ultimate game of celebrity dodgeball
    • Hot Wing Challenge Presented by Truff – Shaquille O’Neal will find out who can handle the heat in this hot wing battle featuring Truff hot sauce
    • Tug-of-War Presented by JCPenney– The biggest battle of strength will be officiated by Shaquille O’Neal
    • Dance Challenge Presented by Aéropostale – Shaquille O’Neal will serve as a judge when the teams bring their swagger to the dance floor
    • Six-Pack Challenge Presented by Emsculpt Neo – Witness the celebrity teams as they duke it out in a sit-up challenge to determine which team has the most grit and which celebrity has the strongest core
    • Sauce Showdown Presented by Skillshare – Bring “all the boys to the yard” with a game day skill test led by famed “Milkshake” R&B singer and chef Kelis
    • Surf’s Up Challenge Presented by Nautica – An ocean-inspired challenge to test which team can last the longest on a mechanical surfboard.

By the way, Shaq says he could knock down 100 wings in 20 minutes if challenged. Head over to Shaqbowl.com for more information.

JillMunroe

