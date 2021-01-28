*Hours after the Seattle Seahawks cut Chad Wheeler from the team on Wednesday, the former offensive tackle was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault and domestic violence unlawful imprisonment after viciously beating his girlfriend over the weekend.

According to a police report, Wheeler beat her into unconsciousness twice on January 22 and left her for dead. At one point she woke up and he allegedly asked her, “Wow you’re alive?” — that’s when she ran into the bathroom and called 911, CBS reported.

When police arrived, they heard her screaming, prompting officers to force entry into the home, the report said. Officers found the victim covered in blood and her left arm was limp. She was hospitalized and Wheeler was detained.

READ MORE: Tiny Harris Claps Back at Longtime Friend Who Claims T.I. Pointed Gun at Her Head

The victim allegedly told police that Wheeler attacked her because she refused to bow to him.

The Seahawks responded to news of the assault by cutting Wheeler on Wednesday. The team issued a statement saying that he is a free agent and is “no longer with the team.”

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence,” the team said. “Our thoughts and support are with the victim.”

an NFL player almost beat his girlfriend to death, and the mainstream media is kinda quiet about it..Chad Wheeler’s name isn’t even trending. I wonder whats different from this story and other cases of athletes engaging in domestic violence? https://t.co/eg7Mny8WeQ — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) January 26, 2021

In addition to two felony charges for the assault, Wheeler was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. He was booked into King County Jail and was released on a bond of $400,000 on Tuesday. A judge ordered Wheeler to have no contact with the victim.