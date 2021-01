*Cicely Tyson, the beloved pioneering Black actor whose career spanned more than seven decades, died Thursday at age 96.

The passing of the Hollywood star was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, per The Associated Press.

“With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy,” according to a statement issued through Thompson

*Story Developing…