Resource Officers Taser, Body Slam Black Female Students in Separate Incidents at Fla. High Schools (Watch)

*Disturbing video has surfaced of high school resource officers in Florida using questionable force on Black female students in two separate incidents.

Video taken Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 26) inside of Eustis High School in Lake County, Fla. shows a school resource officer using a Taser on a Black student, sending her to the ground. The clip went viral on TikTok, but has since been taken down.

According to a report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started as a fight between two students in the cafeteria. The deputy said he approached the student, and that’s when she attacked him, punching and slapping him several times in the face and kneeing him in the side.

Watch below:

The video marks the second time in as many days that footage shows a school resource officer using force on a student.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is handing over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement its investigation of a viral video showing a school resource officer slamming a 16-year-old Black female student head first to the concrete during a “confrontation” at Liberty High School in Kissimmee.

Watch below: