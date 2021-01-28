Relentless Church Pastors John and Aventer Gray Donate More Than $30,000 To Church Members

*Greenville, SC – On Sunday, January 24, Relentless Church donated more than $30,000 to church members in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The donations were made during the service where Pastor John Gray spoke to members about Intentional Generosity.

During the sermon, Pastor Gray informed members of the congregation that the offering baskets that are typically used to collect donations for the church were instead being used to provide donations to church members in need. Members of the congregation were encouraged to take what they needed to help overcome financial hardships incurred by the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

In Greenville and across the country, Americans have endured the effects of the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to assist members who continue to face difficulty, Relentless has committed additional funds for future donations and will include members who join the service online as well.

“At Relentless, we are deeply honored to help provide much-needed relief for members of our community and church. Our people are resilient but many of them are still facing hardship, and we cannot fail them in this critical hour,” said Pastor John Gray. “Our calling is to be consistently generous and prayerful for the welfare of our community. We know that these unprecedented times deserve unprecedented generosity and our focus continues to remain in making a difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Last year, Relentless launched a number of initiatives to give back to the greater Greenville community including Loads of Love, where volunteers provided free laundry services to community members, the Drive-By Blessing grocery giveaway, and Back to School Drive. Through these initiatives and more, Relentless was able to complete 400 loads of laundry, provide 250 job opportunities, 1,300 meals, hundreds of toys, and 225 backpacks. In total, more than 2,700 households and more than 11,000 people were served.

source: Anne Torres – Torres Communications Management