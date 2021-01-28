Thursday, January 28, 2021
Home News
News

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Was ‘Prolific’ FBI, Police Informer

By Ny MaGee
0

*Enrique Tarrio, leader of the all male extremist group Proud Boys, previously worked as an informer for the FBI and local law enforcement after he was arrested in 2012 for fraud. 

According to a new report by Reuters, Tarrio was a “prolific” informer who repeatedly went undercover to help investigators prosecute 13 people for crimes related to drugs and human smuggling.

Tarrio’s past as an informer was revealed by the former federal prosecutor in his fraud case. His lawyer at the time also mentioned it while seeking a reduced sentence for his client, as revealed in a 2014 Miami federal court transcript obtained by Reuters. 

In comments to the outlet, Tarrio denied being a snitch. 

“I don’t know any of this,” he said. “I don’t recall any of this.” 

READ MORE: Lawsuit Filed to Hold Proud Boys Accountable for Racist Attack on Historic Black Church in D.C.

Tarrio allegedly cooperated with authorities “in the prosecution of those running other, separate criminal enterprises, ranging from running marijuana grow houses in Miami to operating pharmaceutical fraud schemes,” according to Vanessa Singh Johannes, the former federal prosecutor in his case.

Earlier this month, Tarrio was arrested in D.C. and charged with destruction of property after burning a Black Lives Matter banner on display at a historic Black church in D.C. He was also charged with possession of high-capacity firearm magazines.  Tarrio was ordered by a judge to vacate Washington ahead of the deadly Capitol riot.

We previously reported, members of the Proud Boys attacked and vandalized property of the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, a historic Black church, on December 12, 2020, because of its congregants’ support for the Black Lives Matter movement. 

A lawsuit filed in D.C. Superior court seeks to hold the Proud Boys, its leadership, and certain of its members accountable.

Previous articleMonique Russell’s ‘Bridge to You’ Podcast Builds Bridges Between Black People Worldwide
Next articleResource Officers Taser, Body Slam Black Female Students in Separate Incidents at Fla. High Schools (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P is Not Happy About Black Folks Creating Clubhouse’s $1B Valuation / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is not here for the popular app Clubhouse being valued at $1 billion. The app which is predominantly used by industry taste-makers...
Read more
Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO