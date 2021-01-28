Thursday, January 28, 2021
OWN Announces New Cast, Directors for Upcoming 'Delilah' Series

By Ny MaGee
Saycon Sengbloh
*OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced the addition of fourteen new roles plus directors for its new drama “Delilah,” from acclaimed “Greenleaf” creator Craig Wright. 

The series regulars include Kelly Jacobs, Khalil Johnson, and Braelyn Rankins along with LaMonica Garrett, Lyriq Bent, Joseph Callender (Overcomer), Michel Curiel (Sistas, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Nigel Gibbs (Breaking Bad, Beautiful Boy), Leonard Harmon (Black Boots), Candace B. Harris (The Single Life, Valor), Gray Hawks (Outer Banks), Joe Holt (The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, The Punisher), Saycon Sengbloh (In The Dark, Scandal) and Amanda Tavarez (Queen Sugar, Cake: The Series), who recur.

Additionally, Ayoka Chenzira directed two episodes. Crystle C. Roberson also took on an episode in the eight-episode season. Award-winning directors Charles Randolph-Wright and Cheryl Dunye were previously announced.

Below is the synopsis:

Delilah left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle so she could make raising her kids her number one priority. Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised. In addition to raising her two kids, Maia and Marcus, Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion; manages her relationship with her frustrating ex; and to top it all off, she’s about to go up against her best friend Tamara in court for the first time. Delilah has always represented the underdogs. Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful. But this case is different: this time, Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line, and there are lives at stake. But Delilah does what she always does – she seeks justice for those who need it most.

‘Delilah’ will air on OWN in March 2021.

In addition to creating and executive producing OWN’s hit drama series “Greenleaf,” Craig Wright is currently developing a spinoff of “Greenleaf” for OWN.  Wright served as writer and producer on “Lost” and “Six Feet Under,” and was supervising producer on the long-running series “Brothers and Sisters.” He was Emmy-nominated for his writing on “Six Feet Under,” and received three WGA Award nominations, winning the Dramatic Series award in 2004 for “Lost.” In addition, Wright was executive producer and writer for “Tyrant” and “Rush” and was consulting producer on “United States of Tara.” 

*via press release

source: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

