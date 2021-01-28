Thursday, January 28, 2021
LisaRaye Defends Singer DaniLeigh Over ‘Yellow Bone’ Song Controversy [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*In the latest edition of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens, LisaRaye McCoy weighed in on the colorism controversy surrounding singer DaniLeigh and her new song “Yellow Bone.”

“I’m light skin, I’m a redbone, I’m a yellow bone, I’m boney,” LisaRaye explained to her co-hosts Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox, and Syleena Johnson, per MadameNoire. “I think that you know, India.Arie, ‘Brown skin, you know I love your brown skin,’ — I’ve heard women and men talk about what they have, because I guess, and you can contest to this, that you’ve got to start inward with what you all sing about. Meaning what your experience is, what you have gone through and whatever,” she continued.

“For her to celebrate her skin, I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with that. I do think that just because it’s Black Lives Matter, is it that Black lives matter because we’re talking about dark skin black lives matter? Or light skin and cappuccino and caramel and expresso and all of that.”

READ MORE: DaniLeigh Apologizes Over ‘Yellow Bone’ Controversy, Says ‘I Date A Whole Chocolate Man’ [VIDEO]

 

Vivica offered her opinion, believing DaniLeigh used the song to take aim at rapper DaBaby’s baby mama MeMe, who is a brown-skin woman.

“I think she totally blew it,” Vivica stated. “And I’m going to keep that 100% real being that I’m a person that dated a rapper back in the day. She did that to get back at that baby mama, and to throw that in her face and it absolutely backfired on her. And then to say ‘I dated a whole black man,’ this, that, and the third, young lady, be careful. Because I’m going to tell you something. If he goes back to that baby mama, he’s going to write a song about you, his artist is going to write a song about you, his baby mama is going to write a song about you, everybody’s going to write a song about you. Be careful,” he wared.

Fox continued, “It was not the place for you to go with that whole colorism and the baby — no I had to keep that real, guys. Let me tell you something. When you get on them rappers’ bad sides, baby! When I’m telling you — you know I know! And I’m keeping it real! And that’s why I was like ‘Aye baby, go on and get up out of there’ because I know. Imma tell you she did that to — she was like ‘I got him, I won’ and da da da, and that’s fine now, you know.”

Claudia added, “Imma say this, and be very careful about this. I don’t think she was putting as much thought into it as we’re giving her credit for,” she said.

“I think she’s a goofy young girl, right? That was trying to be shady to the baby mama of her boyfriend. But for her actions, she is getting dragged for what she’s said. Now, I want to make an argument that’s kind of piggybacking off of what LisaRaye said,” she continued. “There are songs that celebrate brown skin because brown skin is the most repressed in the world right? But I do also think that whatever color you are, you should be able to be proud of yourself and not feel like you have to apologize for that, too. It’s a complex thing. Let’s not drag people for being proud of what they are. But, if you do it to be mean to another, to dark skin, this ain’t the time or the place.”

Once LisaRaye learned Dani doesn’t identify as a Black woman, she flipped the script on her defense of the song. 

“I take back everything I said!” she said.

Scroll up and peep the YouTube clip above to hear the full conversation.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

