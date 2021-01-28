FKA Twigs Recalls Racist Bullying, Being Called ‘Monkey’ While Dating Robert Pattinson

FKA Twigs is speaking out about the racism hurled her way during her relationship with British actor Robert Pattinson.

The singer (born Tahliah Debrett Barnett) said people called her “the most hurtful and ignorant and horrible names on the planet” because they felt the “Twilight” star should have been with a white woman.

“It was really, really deeply horrific and I think it was at a time where I felt like I couldn’t really talk about it,” she added, per Insider. “I feel like if I was going through that now, I would be able to talk about it and do some good with it.”

Twigs and Pattinson got engaged in early 2015 but they called it quits in 2017 after more than two years together.

READ MORE: FKA Twigs Opens About About Abusive Relationship with Shia LaBeouf [VIDEO]

“He was their white Prince Charming and I think they considered that he should definitely be with somebody white and blonde and … not me,” she continued.

Some of the racist “bullying” compared her to a monkey.

“Say if I was wearing a red dress, they would have a [photo of a] monkey in a red dress, or if I was on a bike, they’d find a monkey on a bike.”

“I just remember it had this massive, dysmorphic effect on me for about six months to a year, where every time I saw my pictures, in photographs, I would think, ‘Gosh, I look like a monkey and people are gonna say that I look like a monkey, so I need to really try and hide this monkey-ness that I have,’ ” Twigs recalled.

FKA Twigs said she has become less self-conscious since then.

“And just for everyone to know, I now love how I look and I’m very confident and I feel really good,” she said. “But it was deeply unfair at the time that I was made to feel so self-conscious and so ugly. It was a lot. That period was a lot.”