Thursday, January 28, 2021
Chicago Home of Emmett Till and His Mother Granted City Landmark Status

By Ny MaGee
Emmett Till

*The South Side Chicago home of Emmett Till and his mother has been granted city landmark status by the City Council.

The move comes as a local group seeks to turn the property located at 6427 S. St. Lawrence Ave. into a museum.

The new status will protect the home from demolition or drastic alterations, per Chicago Tribune.

“A lot of times, history involving African Americans gets forgotten about,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor, 20th. “We will repeat history if we don’t remember it and have these hard conversations,” she said.

READ MORE: ABC Orders Limited Series on Emmett Till Murder and His Mother’s Fight for Justice

The local nonprofit Blacks in Green want to turn the home into a museum. The house will become an “international heritage/pilgrimage destination,” said the group’s leader, Naomi Davis, per the Chicago Tribune.

Here’s more from the publication:

Built in 1895 in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, the two-flat was the home of Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, before he traveled to Mississippi in the summer of 1955 to visit relatives. The 14-year-old was tortured and murdered Aug. 28, 1955, for allegedly whistling at a white woman at a convenience store.

We previously reported, ABC is set to explore the murder of Emmett Till.

The network previously announced a six-episode limited series titled “Women of the Movement,” that will focus on Till’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley, and her lifelong fight for justice for her 14-year-old son.

The series is inspired by the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement” by Devery S. Anderson, which charts the events following Tills death in 1955 in Mississippi.

The first episode will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love & Basketball”). JAY-Z and Will Smith are among the executive producers.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

