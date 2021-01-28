Chicago Home of Emmett Till and His Mother Granted City Landmark Status

*The South Side Chicago home of Emmett Till and his mother has been granted city landmark status by the City Council.

The move comes as a local group seeks to turn the property located at 6427 S. St. Lawrence Ave. into a museum.

The new status will protect the home from demolition or drastic alterations, per Chicago Tribune.

“A lot of times, history involving African Americans gets forgotten about,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor, 20th. “We will repeat history if we don’t remember it and have these hard conversations,” she said.

READ MORE: ABC Orders Limited Series on Emmett Till Murder and His Mother’s Fight for Justice

City Council officially landmarked two historic homes this week: the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley House in #WestWoodlawn and the Perkins-Nordine House in #Edgewater. Read more: https://t.co/EiZ1D9enw1 pic.twitter.com/lCQWKhkCU6 — Chicago DPD (@ChicagoDPD) January 28, 2021

The local nonprofit Blacks in Green want to turn the home into a museum. The house will become an “international heritage/pilgrimage destination,” said the group’s leader, Naomi Davis, per the Chicago Tribune.