Chicago Home of Emmett Till and His Mother Granted City Landmark Status

*The South Side Chicago home of Emmett Till and his mother has been granted city landmark status by the City Council.
The move comes as a local group seeks to turn the property located at 6427 S. St. Lawrence Ave. into a museum.
The new status will protect the home from demolition or drastic alterations, per Chicago Tribune.
“A lot of times, history involving African Americans gets forgotten about,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor, 20th. “We will repeat history if we don’t remember it and have these hard conversations,” she said.
The local nonprofit Blacks in Green want to turn the home into a museum. The house will become an “international heritage/pilgrimage destination,” said the group’s leader, Naomi Davis, per the Chicago Tribune.
Built in 1895 in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, the two-flat was the home of Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, before he traveled to Mississippi in the summer of 1955 to visit relatives. The 14-year-old was tortured and murdered Aug. 28, 1955, for allegedly whistling at a white woman at a convenience store.
