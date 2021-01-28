Cardi B Explains Why She Pays for Pricey COVID-19 Tests for Her Team

*Cardi B is speaking out about the cost of coronavirus testing after having to pay for her team’s tests several times a week.

“I get COVID tested bout 4 times a week,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Every time we get tested is about 250$ each. This is seriously a new business.”

When one follower commented: “I thought they were free … that’s crazy.” Cardi explained: “It’s free when you go to the doctors and s— but when it’s for work and you gotta have people test you at your home is [sic] not,” the Grammy-winner detailed.

She also explained why frequent testing is required.

“It’s necessary because if you in my space and you get COVID, I can get sued,” she tweeted.

“If I do a commercial and I get COVID, the company can get sued,” she continued. “It’s all about not being a liability and is a requirement. The government should be paying for health care workers [but] we pay out our own pockets.”

Cardi then noted that COVID testing “is becoming a business.”

“Well this tweet is not about complaining is [sic] about CAPITALISM! How COVID is becoming a business and if this was part of the plan 🧐,” she wrote. “How ya getting mad at me because it’s a requirement to get tested? Just to shoot a commercial, even the janitors must get tested twice.”