Thursday, January 28, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Egg

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer.


The Egg: Previously in this space, I put forward the theory that this foreign born A+ list couple who are married, are actually related to each other because of relatives not in the too distant past. Apparently the couple took these theories even more seriously. Unable to get a straight answer from those who would know, the couple decided to not take any chances with their children. They wanted someone who was definitely not related. This is where it gets really interesting. There is no question the first children from the couple were born via a surrogate. The sperm was from the father, but the egg was from the woman who supposedly had an affair with the father. The mother was led to believe the egg was coming from someone else. In between children, the mother discovered this previously undisclosed fact and for the most recent child made sure the egg was from someone she wanted and knew.

Can you guess the foreign born A+ list couple?

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

