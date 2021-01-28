BLIND ITEM: The Egg

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.



The Egg: Previously in this space, I put forward the theory that this foreign born A+ list couple who are married, are actually related to each other because of relatives not in the too distant past. Apparently the couple took these theories even more seriously. Unable to get a straight answer from those who would know, the couple decided to not take any chances with their children. They wanted someone who was definitely not related. This is where it gets really interesting. There is no question the first children from the couple were born via a surrogate. The sperm was from the father, but the egg was from the woman who supposedly had an affair with the father. The mother was led to believe the egg was coming from someone else. In between children, the mother discovered this previously undisclosed fact and for the most recent child made sure the egg was from someone she wanted and knew.



Can you guess the foreign born A+ list couple?