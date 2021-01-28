‘All of My Apps Just Crashed’: Amanda Gorman Talks Life After the Inauguration (Watch)

*Amanda Gorman discusses reading her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration, what poetry means to her and her upcoming Super Bowl performance during an appearance Wednesday on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

Gorman, who will recite an original poem at the Super Bowl next Sunday, described how her world has “been turned upside down” since wowing the country at Biden’s swearing in.

The 22-year-old said she knew her words would contribute to a historic moment, but had no clue that her life would never be the same.

Watch below: