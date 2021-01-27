Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Tory Lanez Seeks Court Permission to Speak Out About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

By Ny MaGee
ory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
via Twitter

*Tory Lanez desperately wants to speak out about his Megan Thee Stallion assault case. So much so that the rapper has hit up the courts asking for permission to share his truth in the court of public opinion. 

We previously reported, Lanez, 28, is accused of firing several shots at Megan’s feet and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills. He previously took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light. 

“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Slams Trolls Who Mock Her Over Tory Lanez’s Shooting

Lanez has been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, and has been barred from having any contact with Megan. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison. 

In court documents obtained by ET on Tuesday, Lanez seeks to modify the terms of the protective order, which also forbids him from talking about the case. Megan has taken to social media in recent weeks to make claims about Tory, and he would like to use his platform to respond. 

In one of the tweets, Megan makes it clear that the Canadian artist shot her and he is going to jail. Tory’s team claims they have submitted evidence that proves otherwise, such as gunshot residue implicating others, per the report. Due to the protective order, he is unable to respond to Megan’s “inflammatory statements,” and Lanez seeks a judge’s approval to “respond meaningfully.”

Two More: Jacksonville State and Oklahoma City Community College Remove Racist Symbols (Video)
Misha Green to Write, Direct 'Tomb Raider' Sequel + Cardi B to Star in Paramount Comedy 'Assisted Living'
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

