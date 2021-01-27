Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Safaree Does Not Want More Kids with Erica Mena Over Fear She’ll Get ‘Too Fat’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena welcomed their first child in 2020, and it appears the couple have no plans to expand their family anytime soon. 

During an episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked,” Mena made the surprise confession that her hubby doesn’t want to have another child with her over concerns about her weight. 

“But tell them why you don’t want another one,” Mena said. “Cause I got ‘too big’ during my pregnancy…You say it all the time. You mentioned my stomach afterwards. You said, ‘You got too big, I got too big. I don’t want to be fat, again.’ That’s what you said.”

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

READ MORE: ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Erica Mena Shares First Photos of Daughter Amid Safaree Breakup

Erica Mena_ Safaree Samuels

Samuels denied Mena’s claim as she then explained how he waited until they were married to admit he doesn’t want more than one child. Mena has a son from a previous relationship.

“And then not only that. He waits until after we get married to say that he don’t want more kids. You knew that I want more kids,” she said.

After being put on blast by his wife, Samuels said he would be down for having another baby only if Erica uses a surrogate.

She replied, “I’m not Kim Kardashian,” who had two children via a surrogate.

Back in November, Samuels sparked rumors of a breakup after he posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!,” leading fans to conclude he wanted out of his marriage to his “Love & Hip Hop” co-star. 

Mena and Samuels married in October 2019.

Previous article‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Quaylon Apologizes to Shavel for Cheating [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

