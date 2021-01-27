Wednesday, January 27, 2021
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Quaylon Apologizes to Shavel for Cheating [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all new episode that finds Quaylon apologizing to Shavel for cheating on her, but will she be able to forgive him, or is she done with him for good? Watch the moment via our exclusive clip above.

New to WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” franchise, the series finds Shavel struggling to manage her passion for Quaylon, which pushes him back to his mother.

Will Shavel ever get the proposal that she dreams of from Quaylon? And if she does, will their family and friends get on board with the marriage?

READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Amber & Puppy’s Wild Night! [WATCH]

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, John flirts with a dangerous temptation. Sarah’s date is in jeopardy when she makes a shocking confession. Brittany gives her mom a surprising offer. Quaylon tries to win Shavel back, but her family has doubts, and Amber’s torn with a secret lover.

Catch the full episode of “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.

About Life After Lockup
Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

