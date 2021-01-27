‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Diamond Gets Attention From New Guy [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” that finds rapper/producer Pimpin getting jealous when a new guy shows Diamond attention.

“Diamond is looking at this new guy, whoever this is. She should be paying attention to me,” Pimpin says in the clip. “What the f*ck is going on?,” he adds.

What will go down when Pimpin, Diamond and the new man occupy the same space? Find out in our exclusive clip above.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Brat presses Judy to move to ATL. Hurricane’s desperate to help a sick Ayana, but Shaniah takes a different approach. Ree’s ready to reconcile with Brat and Deb, but will they give her another chance? Diamond’s album release party ends in turmoil.

According to the press release, this season of GUHH, the world, and ATL’s OGs, are on the brink of disaster. Bow’s past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret. Brat’s in love, but can’t escape drama in the dirty A. Deb drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy’s core beliefs… and their happiness. COVID literally takes Ayana’s breath away, leaving her fighting for her life, as well as her friendships. Rivalries, grudges, and new and returning characters shake things up, forcing ATL’s hip hop royalty to face the music.

Watch “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE TV.