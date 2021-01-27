From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just been tapped by the NFL to read another beautiful message at next week’s Super Bowl!

That’s right! the NFL announced the big news this Wednesday, revealing that she will be honoring three pandemic heroes just before kickoff on Feb. 7. “The recitation of the poem will air nationally on CBS,” NFL officials said, “and be featured in-stadium. ”

The poem for the Super Bowl will be about James Martin, a Marine Corps veteran, Trimaine Davis, a teacher and Suzie Dorner, a nurse; who all have been widely praised for their roles in helping others during the height of COVID-19.

And there’s this: Amanda Gorman has inked an agreement with IMG Models.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, as part of the deal, the leading modeling agency will work to secure editorial opportunities for the poet as well as brand endorsements.

