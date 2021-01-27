Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Home Social Heat
Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

By Fisher Jack
0

Amanda Gorman - Super Bowl
Amanda Gorman

*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just been tapped by the NFL to read another beautiful message at next week’s Super Bowl!

That’s right! the NFL announced the big news this Wednesday, revealing that she will be honoring three pandemic heroes just before kickoff on Feb. 7. “The recitation of the poem will air nationally on CBS,” NFL officials said, “and be featured in-stadium. ”

The poem for the Super Bowl will be about James Martin, a Marine Corps veteran, Trimaine Davis, a teacher and Suzie Dorner, a nurse; who all have been widely praised for their roles in helping others during the height of COVID-19.

And there’s this: Amanda Gorman has inked an agreement with IMG Models.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, as part of the deal, the leading modeling agency will work to secure editorial opportunities for the poet as well as brand endorsements.

MORE NEWS: Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Being An Hour Late to ‘Verzuz’ Battle [VIDEO]

Previous articleTiny Harris Claps Back at Longtime Friend Who Claims T.I. Pointed Gun at Her Head
Next articleWho is Oscar Nominated Gatsby Randolph?
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P is Not Happy About Black Folks Creating Clubhouse’s $1B Valuation / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is not here for the popular app Clubhouse being valued at $1 billion. The app which is predominantly used by industry taste-makers...
Read more
Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO