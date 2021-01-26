Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Wendy Williams Looking for Love with ‘Dating Game,’ Says Ex-Husband Was Serial Cheater

By Ny MaGee
Kevin Hunter & Wendy Williams - GettyImages-168448605
Kevin Hunter & Wendy Williams – GettyImages

*Wendy Williams is looking for love while reflecting on her ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s extramarital affairs.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Williams said her ex was a “serial” cheater and admitted she was aware of his affairs “almost since the beginning” of their 25-year relationship, per PEOPLE.

“We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years,” she said. “I don’t regret the day of meeting him. I don’t regret putting up with him for all 25 years.”

“And that has nothing to do with him having this baby, or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage,” Williams continued. “I’ve known about her almost since the beginning. I’ve known that Kevin is a serial cheat.”

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Blasts Brother for Brawling with Family Member at Mom’s Funeral [VIDEO]

Williams, 56, filed for divorce from Hunter in April 2019 amid reports that he fathered a child with his mistress. Wendy and Kevin share 20-year-old son Kevin Jr.

“The more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became — he used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extramarital affairs,” she continued. “This girl wasn’t the only one. She just happens to be the one who kept his baby.”

Meanwhile, Williams announced on her talk show this week that she’s back in the dating game and eligible men need to ‘cast a wide net’.

The “Wendy Williams Show” is calling for a :30 second video explaining why the media mogul should pick you to date!

The most impressive videos on the show and the top three guys could come to New York to appear on the show in our ‘Dating Game’.

Visit the official Wendy Show website for more information.

Tune in tot he “Wendy Williams: The Movie” which premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Previous articleDisney Parks to Remove ‘Negative Depiction of Native People’ from Jungle Cruise Ride (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

