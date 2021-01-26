UNC’s Campus Y Vandalized with Racist Messages (Video)

*Vandals have racially targeted the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Campus Y, a collaborative space that unites students, staff, faculty, and community partners in the pursuit of social justice.

Officials said someone entered the building on East Cameron Avenue and “defaced several offices, leaving some anti-Semitic symbols and writing a racial epithet on a whiteboard.” A more detailed Facebook post said the hateful messages and symbols targeted women, Jews and people of color.

A suspect has been identified, and police issued two warrants for their arrest. Police presence has been increased at the Campus Y as the investigation continues.

