*“It’s like a love song, ‘walk with me through life’,” said Grammy-winning Joss Stone, real name is Joscelyn Stoker, about her new single release “Walk With Me” (S-Curve/BMG). “My son told me to rewrite it to be more…what’s going on in the world.”

Born in England Joss is known for her gritty soulful vocals. In fact, her debut album in 2003 was titled “The Soul Sessions.” It became a multi-platinum selling project, which means the album sold over 2 million copies. Her second album release “Mind, Body and Soul” also became a multi-platinum selling project. Today, Joss Stone has accumulated over a billion streams of her music worldwide.

“My job is not just to make noise but to make people feel better,” she said about having to stop touring because of the pandemic. “That was taken from me. I thought they need happiness.”

So to compensate for not being able to reach her fans on tour with her music, she launched a podcast called “A Cuppa Happy” and a live weekly “Cooking with Joss” show on Facebook where you may hear her sing, and she released new music – the single “Walk With Me.”

When I asked her about her gritty vocal style she said, “I had to work at it. I remember screaming as a child. I was like wow that’s fun! I find it therapeutic, making noise. There is a sound out there for them (people who do not like strong vocals). It’s the same with colors. It’s about what works for your soul…same with food and conversation.”

Joss Stone’s last album was in 2015 titled “Water for Your Soul” – it was her seventh project.

“I was trying to write for a new album…it comes out next year. It became necessary to release this single,” said the two-time Brit Award winner. “We went through difficult things last year. It was beautiful seeing people helping each other. The idea that we (different races) are not working together is not true. So my lyrics are saying, ‘we in this together.’”

Joss is also a five-time Grammy nominee and one-time Billboard Award winner. If this was not enough the singer/songwriter is an actress. Her credits include the 20th Century Fox release of Eragon in 2006 and the Fox drama “Empire” from 2018-2019. www.JossStone.com

