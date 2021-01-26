Sen. Chuck Schumer Accidentally Says ‘Erection’. ABC News Edits it Out. (Watch)

*Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent speech informing senators about plans for an impeachment trial of Donald Trump went viral – not for excitement around prospect of Trump being held accountable for inciting an insurrection, but because Schumer accidentally accused the ex-president of having “incited an erection.”

Speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate last Friday, Schumer said, “But make no mistake: there will be a trial and when the trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection — the insurrection— against the United States.”

