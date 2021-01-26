Rhode Island Mother Devastated After Recipient of Late Son’s Organ Is Murdered [VIDEO]

*A Rhode Island mother is mourning the death of the man who received a donated liver from her son.

Alecia Williams says she developed a friendship with Mark Dupre, 65, who died following a Jan. 14 attack in his Manville, Rhode island, home. His wife, Kimberly Dupre, 60, was also killed in the attack. Police say Timothy McQuesten, 46, has been arrested and charged for viciously beating the couple to death with a hammer and crowbar, reports The Providence Journal.

“It’s like reliving the story all over again because of the way that they died reminds me of the way that my son died,” said Williams, reports Local21News.

Her son Jasper was 24 when he was fatally stabbed outside his apartment after arguing with an acquaintance in December 2016. Jasper was an organ donor and Dupre received his liver, which ultimately connected him with Willams.

“He sent me a Christmas card and he said to me, ‘thank you for giving me a second chance at life,'” Jasper’s mother said.

Alecia and Mark would go on to develop a friendship through regular phone conversations.

“What hurts is that for me, I won’t be able to talk to him, because he had part of my son living inside of him,” said Williams.

McQuesten was facing two counts of murder in connection with the Dupres’ deaths. But less than a week after his arrest, he allegedly commited suicide in his jail cell, said J.R. Ventura, a spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, according to The Valley Breeze.

“I was fortunate enough to know two great people for three years of my life,” said Williams. “If I had a chance to talk to Mr. Mark, I would say just give my son Jasper a hug in heaven.”