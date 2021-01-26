Ledisi and Columbus Short Tapped to Play Mahalia Jackson, Martin Luther King Jr. in Biopic

*Ledisi has been tapped to play gospel singer Mahalia Jackson in the upcoming biopic, “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story.”

“I am honored to be given a chance to paint the world through Mahalia’s eyes and sing her songs,” the Grammy-nominated singer said, per Deadline.

Ledisi is starring alongside Columbus Short who has been cast as Martin Luther King Jr. The civil rights icon shared an intimate friendship with Jackson and she was present when he gave his impassioned “I Have A Dream” speech at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Still singing…20 years recording music. 2020 a transformative, transparent, unpredictable, loving & challenging year. Still..I completed my work. No big machine, no big numbers just a whole lot of faith, a handful of people who believe in me, while singing my ass off! #ledisi pic.twitter.com/KVG9bf5e7q — ledisi (@ledisi) December 29, 2020

“I have dreamed of playing this role for many years,” said Short. “It’s truly a great honor to portray a man that has made such an indelible impact on society and to all of ours lives. I am thankful to Ericka for the opportunity and proud to play alongside a wonderful cast.”

Ledisi said of Short’s performance on set: “Watching Columbus Short transform into Dr. Martin Luther King has been inspiring.”

Ericka Nicole Malone (Broken, Dreams From The Edge, 2 Degrees) is writing and executive producing the project, with Denise Dowse (Insecure, Ray) directing.

“Remember Me is my personal thank you letter to the Queen of Gospel Mahalia Jackson, honoring her for her amazing legacy in Gospel Music, Civil Rights and her shining example of an extraordinarily, powerful Black woman,” said Malone.

Janet Hubert and Wendy Raquel Robinson have also signed onto the project.

“I am sharing space with so many amazing actors and with Ericka Nicole Malone’s words and being under the direction of the Great Denise Dowse’s I am thrilled to be telling the story of New Orleans Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson,” concluded Ledisi.