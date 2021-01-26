Kodak Black’s Attorney Fires Back At Criticism Over Rapper’s (FAKE?) $1M Charity Pledge

*Kodak Black’s legal team has responded to criticism over the rapper vowing to donate $1 Million to charity if he was pardoned by Donald Trump.

We previously reported, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black took to social media last week to thank former President Trump after he included them in his pardons and commutations list on Jan. 19.

Kodak (real name Bill Kahan Kapri) thanked Trump for commuting his 46-month sentence related to firearms possession charge. On November 27, he tweeted: “If The President Them Free Me, I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out. That’s on Everything.”

After the tweet was deleted, TMZ questioned the rapper’s motives with the message, asking why it was erased from his social media accounts, The Blast reports. This prompted Black’s legal team to fire back.

“I didn’t think I had to address this because it’s a nonstory. But due to a slow news day (TMZ) wishes to address a tweet that was sent out from @kodakblack Twitter 2 months ago and deleted within a day or 2 of posting at my direction. A statement promising something for something in exchange is not appropriate and although Kodak has always given charity his whole career and will continue to do charity, not in exchange for anything, some think this is a story. It isn’t. Instead of harping on a young black man and how much charity, he does, why don’t we take a look at the amount of charity the writers of these articles do,” Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen shared in a messae on Instagram.

He continued, “Last week Kodak pledged 100k to setting up a scholarship fund in the name of Meadow Pollack, the week before he donated 50k to barstool fund to help small businesses. That’s 150k and he’s been out 5 days.”

The lawyer added, "Can someone Identify what these sites that profit off the black community give back to the communities? Where are the food drops and sponsorships? What about covid relief?" he wrote.