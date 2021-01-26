Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home News
News

Kellyanne Conway Allegedly Shares Topless Photo of Teen Daughter Claudia

By Ny MaGee
0

Kellyanne+Conway+2019+Concordia+Annual+Summit+_o0-hevQ5unx
Getty

*Kellyanne Conway’s teen daughter wants her jailed for sharing an explicit photo of her online.

According to a Variety report, Kellyanne shared a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter Claudia on Twitter’s recently launched Fleets feature. Claudia addressed the incident in TikTok videos that have since been deleted. Her message, however, was recorded and shared by others to Twitter. Check out Caludia’s reaction in the clips below.

READ MORE: Kellyanne Conway Filmed Allegedly Hitting and Cursing Out her 15-Year-Old Daughter (Watch)

“Apparently, that’s real,” she said in one clip. “And so, here’s what I guess happened. The picture’s from months ago and I’m assuming when my mom took my phone, anytime she’s taken it because she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that. So that was on her phone and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her. But nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, um, Kellyanne, you’re going to f*cking jail.”

The latest news follows reports of a police welfare check on the Conway home after allegations of physical and verbal abuse against Kellyanne, former Trump mouthpiece.

“this isn’t even bad but i’m not tryna put her in jail,” [sic] Clauidia says of a video she shared that shows an argument between the two, with Kellyanne calling her child an “ungrateful bitch” and tells her “You’re never gonna record another f*cking thing in your life. It’s going for a forensic analysis.”

At another point, Kellyanne mocks Claudia’s speech and refers to her as “f*cking immature” and “an *sshole.” She also appears to hit Claudia more than once. The video ends with Kellyanne yelling that she wants Claudia out of the house.

Watch below:

Previous articleFrank Harts Talks BLM and Fox’s ‘Prodigal Son’ / EUR Exclusive!
Next article‘Dear Kobe’: A Poem By Kevin Powell
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
Social Heat

This ‘Christian’ and OnlyFans Model Prays, Then Gets Naked and Reportedly Earns $200k Monthly!

Fisher Jack - 0
*22-year-old Christian OnlyFans model Lindsay Capuano, who prays every night, reveals she makes $200K a month on the platform posing naked for her hundreds...
Read more
Social Heat

Even with Sentence Commuted by Trump, Kodak Black Still Faces Sexual Assault Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kodak Black will soon be somewhat of a free man all thanks to former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper will still have some...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO