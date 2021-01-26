Kellyanne Conway Allegedly Shares Topless Photo of Teen Daughter Claudia

*Kellyanne Conway’s teen daughter wants her jailed for sharing an explicit photo of her online.
According to a Variety report, Kellyanne shared a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter Claudia on Twitter’s recently launched Fleets feature. Claudia addressed the incident in TikTok videos that have since been deleted. Her message, however, was recorded and shared by others to Twitter. Check out Caludia’s reaction in the clips below.
Claudia Conway is saying on TikTok that the photo referred to below and reportedly posted by her mother today in a Twitter fleet was real.
She says her mother must have gotten it from Claudia’s personal phone.
The photo showed her topless.
Claudia is a minor.
“Apparently, that’s real,” she said in one clip. “And so, here’s what I guess happened. The picture’s from months ago and I’m assuming when my mom took my phone, anytime she’s taken it because she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that. So that was on her phone and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her. But nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, um, Kellyanne, you’re going to f*cking jail.”
The latest news follows reports of a police welfare check on the Conway home after allegations of physical and verbal abuse against Kellyanne, former Trump mouthpiece.
“this isn’t even bad but i’m not tryna put her in jail,” [sic] Clauidia says of a video she shared that shows an argument between the two, with Kellyanne calling her child an “ungrateful bitch” and tells her “You’re never gonna record another f*cking thing in your life. It’s going for a forensic analysis.”
At another point, Kellyanne mocks Claudia’s speech and refers to her as “f*cking immature” and “an *sshole.” She also appears to hit Claudia more than once. The video ends with Kellyanne yelling that she wants Claudia out of the house.
Watch below:
*SERIOUS* CW: Child Abuse
Claudia Conway shares videos exposing her mother former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway verbally and physically abusing her. Claudia said in a comment CPS won’t do anything because her parents are too powerful. pic.twitter.com/dAaBrXm9xU
