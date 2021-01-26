Kellyanne Conway Allegedly Shares Topless Photo of Teen Daughter Claudia

“Apparently, that’s real,” she said in one clip. “And so, here’s what I guess happened. The picture’s from months ago and I’m assuming when my mom took my phone, anytime she’s taken it because she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that. So that was on her phone and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her. But nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, um, Kellyanne, you’re going to f*cking jail.”

The latest news follows reports of a police welfare check on the Conway home after allegations of physical and verbal abuse against Kellyanne, former Trump mouthpiece.

“this isn’t even bad but i’m not tryna put her in jail,” [sic] Clauidia says of a video she shared that shows an argument between the two, with Kellyanne calling her child an “ungrateful bitch” and tells her “You’re never gonna record another f*cking thing in your life. It’s going for a forensic analysis.”

At another point, Kellyanne mocks Claudia’s speech and refers to her as “f*cking immature” and “an *sshole.” She also appears to hit Claudia more than once. The video ends with Kellyanne yelling that she wants Claudia out of the house.

Watch below: