JeffCars.com’s Car Review: 2021 Acura TLX SH-AWD

Highlight: The TLX is being built in Ohio.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $49,325 (Base Model: $38,525)

Seating Capacity: 5 (a snug 5 seater)

Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; vehicle stability control system; forward-collision brakes; collision mitigation braking system; a road departure warning system; a radar activated cruise control system; a 360-degree review camera; a hill-start assist system; automatic high beams; a tire pressure monitoring system; and a tire sealant and a repair kit

Standard Equipment (Base FWD): 18-inch wheels; a 10-speed automatic transmission; a dual overhead cam engine; paddle shifters; a 10-inch infotainment screen; a dual-zone automatic climate control system; a push-button ignition system; leather-like seats; memory driver’s seat; heated front seats; 10-way power front seats; a manual operated tilt/telescopic steering wheel; automatic rearview mirror; remote start entry (front doors); and a power moonroof

Standard Equipment (Review Vehicle) : 19-inch wheels; all-wheel drive; a single overhead cam engine; an agile handling assist system; a heads up display (HUD) warning system; a cross traffic monitor; parking sensors; heated side mirrors with reverse tilt down; a 17-speaker premium audio system; a 3-d navigation system; an electronic gear selector; leather seats; thigh extension and side bolsters (front seats); heated rear seats; a heated steering wheel; 16-way power seats; ventilated front seats; authentic wood pore trim; LED foglights; remote start entry (all doors) and rain sensing wipers

Optional Features On Test Vehicle: none

Other Trims:

Technology Package

A SPEC- Package

