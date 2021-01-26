Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home Business Automotive
Automotive

JeffCars.com’s Car Review: 2021 Acura TLX SH-AWD

By Jeff Fortson
0

20201229_135455
2021 Acura TLX SH-AWD (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

Highlight: The TLX is being built in Ohio.
 
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $49,325 (Base Model: $38,525)

Seating Capacity: 5 (a snug 5 seater)

Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; vehicle stability control system; forward-collision brakes; collision mitigation braking system; a road departure warning system; a radar activated cruise control system; a 360-degree review camera; a hill-start assist system; automatic high beams; a tire pressure monitoring system; and a tire sealant and a repair kit

Standard Equipment (Base FWD): 18-inch wheels; a 10-speed automatic transmission; a dual overhead cam engine; paddle shifters; a 10-inch infotainment screen; a dual-zone automatic climate control system; a push-button ignition system; leather-like seats; memory driver’s seat; heated front seats; 10-way power front seats; a manual operated tilt/telescopic steering wheel; automatic rearview mirror; remote start entry (front doors); and a power moonroof

20201229_135113
2021 Acura TLX SH-AWD (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

Standard Equipment (Review Vehicle)19-inch wheels; all-wheel drive; a single overhead cam engine; an agile handling assist system; a heads up display (HUD) warning system; a cross traffic monitor; parking sensors; heated side mirrors with reverse tilt down; a 17-speaker premium audio system; a 3-d navigation system; an electronic gear selector; leather seats; thigh extension and side bolsters (front seats); heated rear seats; a heated steering wheel; 16-way power seats; ventilated front seats; authentic wood pore trim; LED foglights; remote start entry (all doors) and rain sensing wipers

Optional Features On Test Vehicle: none

Other Trims:

Technology Package

A SPEC- Package

For more photos and to continue reading, click here.

auto trends

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com

Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its fifth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and car reviews, visit JeffCars.com. Follow him on twitter @ JeffCars.

Previous articleVideo of 12-Year-Old Track Star Running 17 MPH on Treadmill Goes Viral (Watch)
Jeff Fortson

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
Social Heat

This ‘Christian’ and OnlyFans Model Prays, Then Gets Naked and Reportedly Earns $200k Monthly!

Fisher Jack - 0
*22-year-old Christian OnlyFans model Lindsay Capuano, who prays every night, reveals she makes $200K a month on the platform posing naked for her hundreds...
Read more
Social Heat

Even with Sentence Commuted by Trump, Kodak Black Still Faces Sexual Assault Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kodak Black will soon be somewhat of a free man all thanks to former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper will still have some...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO