Jared Leto Talks Denzel and ‘The Little Things’ / EUR Exclusive

*Jared Leto won an Academy Award but he says working with Denzel Washington in “The Little Things” was one of his greatest achievements. “[Denzel] is one of my heroes,” Leto points out in an interview. “He’s one of the best actors in the history of cinema.”

Director John Lee Hancock is also notwithstanding of Leto’s praise. “John is great because he hires actors that he believes in. He takes off the shackles and lets you go to town.”

It took a bit of convincing, however, to reel Leto into the role.

“Initially, I didn’t think it was the right thing to do,” Leto revealed. “I spent, you know, a good amount of time on the darker side of the universe with characters that I’ve played. And I thought maybe I should wait and look for something else.” But considering the opportunities afforded him tackling the subject matter, it was a no brainer. “I had the chance to get in the ring with one of the greatest actors of all time,” Leto stated. “It was just mind-blowing to think about. And then add Rami Malik to the list, I just couldn’t say no. The dark material made it no walk in the park, but it was challenging.”

“I learned so much. What’s so great about working with someone like Denzel Washington is that it’s a masterclass in acting. I’m acutely aware of how lucky I am to work with a legend like that. And I just have an extreme amount of gratitude to have done this movie. I’m so glad that I said yes and did it and had that time with him. It’s just something I’ll never forget.”

“The Little Things” opens in theaters and streams on HBO Max on January 29.

