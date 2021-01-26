Tuesday, January 26, 2021
EUR Commentary

Cory Haywood: This Year’s ‘Stupid’ Award Goes to Black Voters for Helping Joe Biden Pander His Way Into the White House

By Fisher Jack
Disclaimer: The views, opinions and positions expressed by the author of the following article and those providing comments are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, positions of EURweb or any employee thereof.

Joe Biden greets Black voters in SC
Joe Biden greets supporters at his primary election night event in Columbia, South Carolina, on February 29, 2020. He received nearly two-thirds of the black vote in the state’s primary / Getty Images

*This is how I imagine a phone call would go between me and President Joe Biden.

Me: “Hello, Mr. President.”

Biden: “Jello? Did you say ‘Jello?’ Man I love that stuff. How can I help you, son?”

Me: “No, sir, I didn’t say … anyway, I have a few concerns I’d like to discuss.”

Biden: “Well okay, but first let me ask, are you transgender or a refugee?”

Me: “No, sir.”

Biden: “Are you an illegal immigrant? I got money for ya if you are!”

Me: “No. I was born here.”

Biden: “Oh darn. Well, do you have a robotic arm, pegged legs, or a rainbow-colored penis?”

Me: “Dude, hell naw! I’m black!”

Biden: “Oh my. Black? Well son, I really can’t help you. God bless (click).”

End of conversation.

Biden’s inauguration last week featured inspiring words from a young black poetess, prayer from a black preacher, and music from black entertainers.

There were a few white performers thrown in the mix that day – for optics.

Biden even convinced Garth Brooks – who’s whiter than white – to perform some of his classics during the ceremony.

Still, it was pretty obvious, Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris put on a good ol minstrel show and disguised it as a showcase of diversity.

But I’ll get to that later.

Joe Biden Kamala Harris
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The election is over. Trump is gone (we think). The dust has finally settled. Biden is the country’s new head honcho, and of course, niggas everywhere feel like they’ve helped America turn a pivotal corner.

How exciting.

If Biden can avoid dying from natural causes, he will spend the next four years making tough decisions for the American people. But here’s the million-dollar question – which interest groups will Biden help the most?

Well, I’ll give you a hint – it WON’T BE NIGGAS!

Biden’s off to a great start if his goal is to prove why black people made a mistake giving him their vote. He’s already implementing policies that will benefit gays, transgenders, and undocumented workers. It’s very Obama-like, almost identical, and we ALL know the Obama experiment didn’t work out particularly well for blacks.

Biden’s LONG list of priorities as president also includes granting citizenship to boatloads of illegal immigrants (no pun intended).

Meanwhile, it appears the needs and grievances of African Americans have been put on the proverbial back burner, despite Biden’s promise to put them at the forefront of his plans.

There’s even audio circulating across the internet of ol’ Joe condescendingly dismissing questions from a group of civil rights advocates during a private (and presumptively unfruitful) meeting.

Boy oh boy, this could get ugly – I can already hear the cries of Al Sharpton and Benjamin Crump – “what happened to everything you promised, Mr. President?!”

Joe-Biden-James-Clyburn-Getty-rc-200215_hpEmbed_20x13_992
Joe Biden- and James Clyburn / Getty

I know it’s only been a few days since Biden was inaugurated, and if he were anyone else, I’d be inclined to give him more leeway.

However, I still just can’t get over how he snatched the black vote last year, despite his contribution to the creation and implementation of the 1994 crime bill.

Some of y’all’s uncles and daddies are still in prison because of Biden.

I’m not surprised by the whispering on social media from critics who suspect Biden may have conned and pandered his way into the White House. After all, “pandering” to minorities (especially black voters) is a skill that democrats have mastered. There’s no limit to how far they’ll go to manipulate the emotions of black people.

Newly-minted Vice President Kamala Harris recited Tupac lyrics during an interview last year. She also made it very clear to a reporter once that she enjoys good ol fashioned soul food.

There’s an image that captures Harris flashing a well-timed grin as she digs her crusty fork into a bowl of collard greens. You can find it on Google.

That’s right – Harris and Biden are the Shaq and Kobe of pandering.

No wait, I take that back.

Lemme try this again … Biden is the Larry bird of pandering.

Yeah, that sounds better.

Biden’s inauguration was just another example of Democrats using blacks as chess pieces and stage props to gain brownie points in the ghetto.

He knew that giving the young woman a platform to speak would elicit gleeful cheering and incessant tweeting from his black supporters, especially women. He definitely knew that selecting a black man to lead prayer during the ceremony would get the attention of big mamma and her Bible thumping friends at church.

Both performers were there for a specific purpose – to stir the emotions and fantasies of black voters.  Make them feel counted. It’s the same formula that democrats have used over the years to finagle black votes undeservedly.

These vultures specialize in political gamesmanship and emotional manipulation, especially when they’re targeting black people. Nevertheless, somehow, the black majority always falls into the same political traps. It’s like clockwork. From the looks of it, Biden and Harris will have a stranglehold on the black vote for years to come. They’re running the perfect two-man game.

cory-haywood-screenshot
Cory A. Haywood

Cory A. Haywood, is a freelance writer and expert on Negro foolishness. Contact him via: [email protected] and/or visit his blog: www.enterthehat.com, or send him a message on Twitter: @coryahaywood

Fisher Jack

