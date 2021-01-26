Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Biden Pushes New Effort for $20 Harriet Tubman Bill [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*The Biden administration is pushing for Harriet Tubman to be the face of the new $20 bill. 

“We’re exploring ways to speed up that effort,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, noting that the country’s currency bills must “reflect the history and diversity of our country, and Harriet Tubman’s image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that.”

The Tubman bill was announced in April 2016, an Obama administration initiative. The redesign was scheduled to be unveiled in 2020 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote — but the initiative was suspended by Trump’s team.

READ MORE: Here’s the Design of the $20 Harriet Tubman Bill That Trump Admin Delayed

harriet tubman

In 2019, Trump’s Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said the redesign was being postponed until 2028.

“The primary reason we’ve looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues,” Mnuchin said. “Based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028. The $10 bill and the $50 bill will come out with new features beforehand. So, the answer is: It is my responsibility now to focus on what is the issue of counterfeiting and the security features. The ultimate decision on the redesign will most likely be another secretary’s down the road.”

Mnuchi said the redesign would be postponed until at least 2026, and the bill itself will not roll out until 2028. Until then, $20 bills with former President Andrew Jackson’s face will continue to circulate.

During the 2016 presidential race, Trump called the redesign “pure political correctness” and suggested Tubman be added to the $2 bill.

“Andrew Jackson had a great history, and I think it’s very rough when you take somebody off the bill,” Trump said at the time.

“I don’t like seeing it. Yes, I think it’s pure political correctness,” he said during a town hall event on the TODAY show. “[Jackson has] been on the bill for many, many years, and, you know, really represented somebody that really was very important to this country. I would love to see another denomination, and that could take place. I think—I think it would be more appropriate.”

Trump reportedly had a portrait of Jackson displayed in the Oval Office, which Biden has since removed.

