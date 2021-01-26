*What da hey-all is this foolishness? Put it this way. As they should be, two crazy azz Florida women are behind bars, accused of impersonating Sarasota police officers.

Jymieka McDowell, 28, and Ryshawnna Poole, 39, are now behind bars and are accused of impersonating a police officer more than once.

We know this because police responded to a 911 call about a suspicious traffic stop at 1am. Sunday. The caller saidthey believed a Sarasota Police Department officer was in distress.

With a message like that, police immediately responded to the scene and while searching for the supposed officer in distress, police came upon the two women pulling over a vehicle while impersonating police officers.

The women didn’t just impersonate officers, they also LIVE-STREAMED their shenanigans their fake traffic stops where they used profanity and ordered occupants out of their vehicles.

The women can be seen and heard telling the victims: “driver, exit the vehicle,” “put your ******* hands up driver,” “I need everyone to exit the ******* car,” “do not make a move,” “Black lives don’t ******* matter,” and “anybody move and I will shoot.”

Residents/motorists in the area have been advised by the Sarasota Police to call 911 dispatch if they suspect they are being pulled over by the two women or anyone they suspect was impersonating a police officer.