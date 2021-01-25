Swizz Beatz Talks Dream ‘Verzuz Battle’ Between Notorious B.I.G and Tupac [VIDEO]

*Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have brought together some of the greatest in R&B and Hip-Hip with their Verzuz virtual shows, and now the super-producers are trying to make their dream battle between Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac a reality.

On Friday (Jan. 22), Swizz and Timbaland both appeared on ESPN2’s “Jalen and Jacoby” and were asked to list their “holy grail” Verzuz match-ups. While Timbaland suggested Michael Jackson and Prince, Swizz named thw two hip-hop icons.

“My dream one, I want to figure out how to do Pac and Biggie in a way that the people is gonna really love it,” Swizz said. Timbaland replied “I got a couple ideas. I’ma text you,” he said.

Hear the duo tell it via the clip below.

Timbaland previously revealed that major television networks have reached out to him and Swizz Beatz about their DJ battles on Instagram. Through their streaming battle series. But he made clear that they don’t plan on selling out to TV anytime soon.

“Right now we just want to keep it for the culture because it’s so organic. We don’t want to bring [major networks] in right away. We just wanna keep it where people are entertained because we live in a world where 16 million people lost jobs. We don’t wanna get into all the politics of it, we wanna keep it natural,” he said.

Swizz Beatz has noted that they started the series as a way to bring people together during the coronavirus quarantine.

“Me and Tim came together and said, ‘You know what? Let’s start Verzuz on Live and give the people some entertainment, give them some hope and also educate them. Because Verzuz is an educational celebration.”

Meanwhile, Swizz and Timbaland will curate four days of football-inspired Verzuz battles during the week of January 26 – 29. The battle match-ups are in collaboration with the NFL, and will be announced on January 25 starting at 8 p.m. each night.