Monday, January 25, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Swizz Beatz Talks Dream ‘Verzuz Battle’ Between Notorious B.I.G and Tupac [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

TuPac and Biggie Smalla

*Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have brought together some of the greatest in R&B and Hip-Hip with their Verzuz virtual shows, and now the super-producers are trying to make their dream battle between Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac a reality.

On Friday (Jan. 22), Swizz and Timbaland both appeared on ESPN2’s “Jalen and Jacoby” and were asked to list their “holy grail” Verzuz match-ups. While Timbaland suggested Michael Jackson and Prince, Swizz named thw two hip-hop icons. 

“My dream one, I want to figure out how to do Pac and Biggie in a way that the people is gonna really love it,” Swizz said. Timbaland replied “I got a couple ideas. I’ma text you,” he said.

Hear the duo tell it via the clip below.

READ MORE: Timbaland and Swizz Beatz Reject TV Deals for Their Verzuz Battles

Timbaland previously revealed that major television networks have reached out to him and Swizz Beatz about their DJ battles on Instagram. Through their streaming battle series. But he made clear that they don’t plan on selling out to TV anytime soon.

“Right now we just want to keep it for the culture because it’s so organic. We don’t want to bring [major networks] in right away. We just wanna keep it where people are entertained because we live in a world where 16 million people lost jobs. We don’t wanna get into all the politics of it, we wanna keep it natural,” he said.

Swizz Beatz has noted that they started the series as a way to bring people together during the coronavirus quarantine.

“Me and Tim came together and said, ‘You know what? Let’s start Verzuz on Live and give the people some entertainment, give them some hope and also educate them. Because Verzuz is an educational celebration.”

Meanwhile, Swizz and Timbaland will curate four days of football-inspired Verzuz battles during the week of January 26 – 29. The battle match-ups are in collaboration with the NFL, and will be announced on January 25 starting at 8 p.m. each night.

Previous articleMeet Krystina Arielle, the Latest Black Member of the ‘Star Wars’ Fam to be Racially Targeted
Next articleTrey Songz Arrested After Violent Altercation with Cop at Chiefs Game [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
Social Heat

This ‘Christian’ and OnlyFans Model Prays, Then Gets Naked and Reportedly Earns $200k Monthly!

Fisher Jack - 0
*22-year-old Christian OnlyFans model Lindsay Capuano, who prays every night, reveals she makes $200K a month on the platform posing naked for her hundreds...
Read more
Social Heat

Even with Sentence Commuted by Trump, Kodak Black Still Faces Sexual Assault Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kodak Black will soon be somewhat of a free man all thanks to former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper will still have some...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael B. Jordan Shows Lori Harvey He’s Quite the Hand-y Man / PicsVideo

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you're struck by the IG pic above of Michael B Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, you can't help but notice his hand...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO