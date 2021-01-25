Stefon Diggs Goes Viral for Being Lone Bills Player to Watch Chiefs’ On-Field Victory Celebration (Watch)

*As the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their AFC championship Sunday night following a 38-24 victory of the Buffalo Bills, one member of the opposite team remained on the field to watch from a distance.

Stefon Diggs, whose receiving prowess helped Buffalo claim its first division title in 25 years and first appearance in the AFC Championship in 27 years, stood alone on the opposite side of the field and watched the confetti fall on the Chiefs in their home stadium.

This was the second time coming up a game short of the Super Bowl for Diggs after playing for the Minnesota Vikings in their 2018 NFC Championship, and ultimately falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Well, like the rest of the guys, he’s very frustrated,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “He’s a heck of a competitor as are the guys in our locker room. It stings to get this far. Sometimes the further you go, the harder it is to lose.”

