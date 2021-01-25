Monday, January 25, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

Stefon Diggs Goes Viral for Being Lone Bills Player to Watch Chiefs’ On-Field Victory Celebration (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

12B3B67F-54A3-4B6F-A429-9103F5DF41EF_1_201_a
Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs stays on the field to watch Kansas City celebrate their AFC Championship.

*As the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their AFC championship Sunday night following a 38-24 victory of the Buffalo Bills, one member of the opposite team remained on the field to watch from a distance.

Stefon Diggs, whose receiving prowess helped Buffalo claim its first division title in 25 years and first appearance in the AFC Championship in 27 years, stood alone on the opposite side of the field and watched the confetti fall on the Chiefs in their home stadium.

This was the second time coming up a game short of the Super Bowl for Diggs after playing for the Minnesota Vikings in their 2018 NFC Championship, and ultimately falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Well, like the rest of the guys, he’s very frustrated,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “He’s a heck of a competitor as are the guys in our locker room. It stings to get this far. Sometimes the further you go, the harder it is to lose.”

Watch below:

Previous article‘ATL Homicide’ Detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez Dish About ‘Pulse Pounding’ New Season [EUR Exclusive]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
Social Heat

This ‘Christian’ and OnlyFans Model Prays, Then Gets Naked and Reportedly Earns $200k Monthly!

Fisher Jack - 0
*22-year-old Christian OnlyFans model Lindsay Capuano, who prays every night, reveals she makes $200K a month on the platform posing naked for her hundreds...
Read more
Social Heat

Even with Sentence Commuted by Trump, Kodak Black Still Faces Sexual Assault Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kodak Black will soon be somewhat of a free man all thanks to former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper will still have some...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael B. Jordan Shows Lori Harvey He’s Quite the Hand-y Man / PicsVideo

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you're struck by the IG pic above of Michael B Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, you can't help but notice his hand...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO