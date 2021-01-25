Monday, January 25, 2021
Federal Authorities May Not Charge Some Capitol Rioters, Report

By Ny MaGee
*Federal authorities estimate that around 800 people stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan, 6 during the deadly pro-Trump Stop the Steal rally. 

More than 100 people have reportedly been arrested, but it is possible that the majority of rioters won’t face any criminal charges, per The Washington Post. According to the report, there is concern about overwhelming the local Washington, D.C. courthouses with these white domestic terrorists. 

According to insiders familiar with the discussions, some federal officials believe people who only committed unlawful entry — and were not engaged in violence — should not be charged, per the Post. 

READ MORE: This Black Capitol Rioter is STILL IN JAIL While His White Co-horts Are on House Arrest!

“DOJ officials estimate 800 people stormed the Capitol and are concerned that charging too many people could swamp the local courthouse,” New York-based criminal defense attorney Rebecca Kavanagh said, per Forbes. “Interesting, I’ve never heard similar concerns expressed when charging Black and Brown people with low level offenses.”

One attorney explained to the Post: “It’s not a like a bunch of people gathered on their own and decided to do this, it’s not like a mob. It’s people who were asked to come by the president, encouraged to come by the president, and encouraged to do what they did by the president and a number of others.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has vowed to identify and charge Capitol rioters. 

“There is absolute resolve from the Department of Justice to hold all who intentionally engaged in criminal acts at the Capitol accountable,” Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi said in an email.

“We have consistently made clear that we will follow the facts and evidence and charge individuals accordingly. We remain confident that the U.S. District Court for Washington, DC can appropriately handle the docket related to any resulting charges,” he added. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

